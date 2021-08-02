Top 5 Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100 in India

comscore Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans under Rs 100: List of plans, unlimited data, voice calls, more
News

Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans under Rs 100: List of plans, unlimited data, voice calls, more

Telecom

Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans Vi has to offer under Rs 100 in India offering data, calling benefits and more.

Vi-vodafone-idea

While Bharti Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have stopped giving complimentary SMSes along with their affordable plans, their affordable plans still do offer a good value with data and voice calling benefits. Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans Vi has to offer under Rs 100 in India. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared: Which offers better value?

Vi Rs 99 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 99 prepaid plan, Vi offers its customers unlimited calling benefits along with 1GB of total data. The plan does not include any complimentary SMSes and comes with a validity of 18 days. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plans compared: Data, calls, and other benefits

Vi Rs 95 prepaid plan

Along with the Rs 95 plan, the company provides its users with a total validity of 56 days along with Rs 74 worth limited validity talk time and 200MB of data. Under this plan, local and national calls are charged at 2.5p/sec. This plan also does not include any free SMS benefits. Also Read - Airtel introduces new Rs 79 prepaid plan in place of Rs 49 pack: Here are the benefits

Vi Rs 98 prepaid plan

Vi’s Rs 98 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers users 6GB of data. This plan comes with a double data offer, which means that the users will get a total of 12GB of high-speed data. This plan does not include any calling or SMS benefits.

Vi Rs 79 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 79 prepaid plan, Vi offers customers Rs 64 worth of limited validity talk time, Local/National Calls at 1p/sec along with 200MB of high-speed data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 65 prepaid plan

Lastly, Vi’s Rs 65 prepaid plan comes with a total of Rs 52 of limited validity talk time and 100MB of high-speed data. The plan includes no complementary SMSes and comes with a validity of 28 days.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2021 9:18 PM IST

