comscore Best Work From Home Broadband plans 2021: Excitel launches three new broadband plans, starts at Rs 565 
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Excitel launches three new work from home broadband plans, price starts at Rs 565
News

Excitel launches three new work from home broadband plans, price starts at Rs 565

Telecom

Best Work From Home Broadband Plans 2021: Excitel has launched three new work from home broadband plans for users with a price starting at Rs 565 and goes up to Rs 752.

Excitel-Broadband

While India is fighting COVID-19 second wave, companies have moved to a work from home infrastructure. This calls for more data requirement at home. To meet the high data demand, Excitel has launched three new work from home broadband plans for users with a price starting at Rs 565 and goes up to Rs 752. Also Read - WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home

Excitel states that the plans have been “introduced to support the excess data usage during the lockdown as well as encourage users to stay at home during these unprecedented times.” Let’s take a quick look the new broadband plans Excitel has launched for users working from home. Also Read - Excitel extends its fibre broadband service to 10 more cities, check availability

New Excitel broadband plans

 The cheapest plan of the three is priced at Rs 565 per month and offers 100mbps speed for a period of 3 months. Excitel claims that this plan is suitable for “buffer-free streaming”. The second new plan launched comes at a price of Rs 638 per month and offers 200mbps data speed for a period of 3 months and is said to be suitable for seamless working or studying from home. Lastly, the third plan offers comes at a price of Rs 752 and delivers 300mbps speed for a period of 3 months. The operator claims it to be suitable for uninterrupted gaming. Notably, these prices are exclusive of GST. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

 The company has confirmed that these plans are applicable in “Excitel’s 35+ network of cities and consumers can contact the customer support to update their existing plan to suit their consumption requirements.”

Speed Price per Month* (in INR) Duration Suitable for
100 Mbps 565/- 3 Months Buffer-Free Streaming
200 Mbps 638/- 3 Months Seamless Working/Studying-From- Home
300 Mbps 752/- 3 Months Uninterrupted Gaming

*Exclusive of GST

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said, “The Internet can play a pivotal role in breaking the chain of  spread. People are now more keen towards working and staying at home to support the country’s fight to combat COVID-19 spread. In order to support that battle, we at Excitel are elated to launch the stay-at-home bundle pack with tailored plans to suit working/studying from home, streaming and gaming, thus reducing interconnectivity challenges by a multi-fold.”

The spokesperson also added that “We saw around 75% increase in user base and almost doubling of average usage per customer last year, this further motivated us to  launch a set of dedicated plans that will help with our consumer’s stay at home woes.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2021 2:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison
Features
Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison
Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Features

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Features

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

iOS 15 update expected compatibility for Apple iPhones, iPads and iPod

Features

iOS 15 update expected compatibility for Apple iPhones, iPads and iPod

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10S comparison

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 comparison

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10: Should you spend Rs 2,500 extra on the new Note?

iOS 15 update expected compatibility for Apple iPhones, iPads and iPod

How to send Eid Mubarak wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Excitel launches three new work from home broadband plans, price starts at Rs 565

Telecom

Excitel launches three new work from home broadband plans, price starts at Rs 565
WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home

How To

WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home
Excitel expands its fibre broadband footprint

News

Excitel expands its fibre broadband footprint
Work from Home: Best laptops available right now

Laptops

Work from Home: Best laptops available right now
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Watch भारत में लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 7 दिन तक कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

OnePlus 9 स्मार्टफोन में नहीं मिलेगा 5G बैंड्स का अपडेट, कंपनी ने अब बताई सच्चाई

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update: WhatsApp ने Zomato, Ola और Aarogya Setu पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

Redmi Note 10S भारत में लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK link पर ना करें क्लिक, चोरी हो सकता है आपका डेटा

Latest Videos

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

News

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Gaming
Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

News

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect
Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Watch with in-built GPS launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S launched in India: Price, specifications
Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

News

Instagram now lets you identify yourself in a better way: Here's how

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers