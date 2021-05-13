While India is fighting COVID-19 second wave, companies have moved to a work from home infrastructure. This calls for more data requirement at home. To meet the high data demand, Excitel has launched three new work from home broadband plans for users with a price starting at Rs 565 and goes up to Rs 752. Also Read - WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home

Excitel states that the plans have been “introduced to support the excess data usage during the lockdown as well as encourage users to stay at home during these unprecedented times.” Let’s take a quick look the new broadband plans Excitel has launched for users working from home. Also Read - Excitel extends its fibre broadband service to 10 more cities, check availability

New Excitel broadband plans

The cheapest plan of the three is priced at Rs 565 per month and offers 100mbps speed for a period of 3 months. Excitel claims that this plan is suitable for “buffer-free streaming”. The second new plan launched comes at a price of Rs 638 per month and offers 200mbps data speed for a period of 3 months and is said to be suitable for seamless working or studying from home. Lastly, the third plan offers comes at a price of Rs 752 and delivers 300mbps speed for a period of 3 months. The operator claims it to be suitable for uninterrupted gaming. Notably, these prices are exclusive of GST. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

The company has confirmed that these plans are applicable in “Excitel’s 35+ network of cities and consumers can contact the customer support to update their existing plan to suit their consumption requirements.”

Speed Price per Month* (in INR) Duration Suitable for 100 Mbps 565/- 3 Months Buffer-Free Streaming 200 Mbps 638/- 3 Months Seamless Working/Studying-From- Home 300 Mbps 752/- 3 Months Uninterrupted Gaming

*Exclusive of GST

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said, “The Internet can play a pivotal role in breaking the chain of spread. People are now more keen towards working and staying at home to support the country’s fight to combat COVID-19 spread. In order to support that battle, we at Excitel are elated to launch the stay-at-home bundle pack with tailored plans to suit working/studying from home, streaming and gaming, thus reducing interconnectivity challenges by a multi-fold.”

The spokesperson also added that “We saw around 75% increase in user base and almost doubling of average usage per customer last year, this further motivated us to launch a set of dedicated plans that will help with our consumer’s stay at home woes.”