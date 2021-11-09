Almost all companies have resumed work from home, considering the social distancing and safety due to Coronavirus. The telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, have launched some of the best-prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily, and several other offers while working from home. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plan with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Reliance Jio plan

One of the biggest telecom operators, Reliance Jio, came up with a monthly prepaid plan with no daily data limit and several other offers. The telco offers a Rs 247 monthly prepaid plan that features no limitations on data and a total of 25GB data for 30 days. Additionally, the company provides unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks such as Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) and not just Jio.

You also access all Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more under the prepaid plan. The plan also comes with 3000 SMS per month.

You can head over to Jio.com to recharge your Jio phone number and avail this prepaid plan. You can use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other online payment modes to recharge this plan.

Airtel plan

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan is one of the best ones to pick while doing work from home. The plan provides 1.5GB of high-speed daily data and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you get subscriptions to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music. Airtel also offers unlimited domestic calls under this plan with a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone-Idea plan

The Vodafone-Idea offers Rs 401 prepaid plan for its customers. The plan comes with 3GB daily data and 100 free SMS for 28 days. In addition, you also get a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. You also have access to additional 16GB data, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to Vi movies and TV.