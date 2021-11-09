comscore Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
News

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

Telecom

The telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, have launched some of the best-prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily, and several other offers while working from home.

prepaid plans

Almost all companies have resumed work from home, considering the social distancing and safety due to Coronavirus. The telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, have launched some of the best-prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily, and several other offers while working from home. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plan with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data

Reliance Jio plan

One of the biggest telecom operators, Reliance Jio, came up with a monthly prepaid plan with no daily data limit and several other offers. The telco offers a Rs 247 monthly prepaid plan that features no limitations on data and a total of 25GB data for 30 days. Additionally, the company provides unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks such as Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) and not just Jio. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day

You also access all Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more under the prepaid plan. The plan also comes with 3000 SMS per month.

You can head over to Jio.com to recharge your Jio phone number and avail this prepaid plan. You can use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other online payment modes to recharge this plan.

airtel, airtel offer, airtel cashback, airtel smartphone cashback offer, airtel subscripton, airtel wynk subscription, airtel deals, airtel smartphone offer, airtel phone offer, airtel cashback deal, airtel cashback avail

Airtel plan

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan is one of the best ones to pick while doing work from home. The plan provides 1.5GB of high-speed daily data and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you get subscriptions to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music. Airtel also offers unlimited domestic calls under this plan with a validity period of 56 days.

Vi, Vi Business Plan, Vi Business Plan Rs 299 349 399 499, Vi Business Plan 100GB data, Vi Business Plan free access streaming service, Vodafone Idea, postpaid plans, telecom news

Vodafone-Idea plan

The Vodafone-Idea offers Rs 401 prepaid plan for its customers. The plan comes with 3GB daily data and 100 free SMS for 28 days. In addition, you also get a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. You also have access to additional 16GB data, weekend rollover data benefit, and access to Vi movies and TV.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
Telecom
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series might launch in early 2022: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series might launch in early 2022: Check details

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date

Entertainment

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

News

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more

Telecom

Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more
Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data
Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data

Telecom

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data
Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 for July 2021

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 for July 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Google लाया नया अपडेट, 15 करोड़ Youtube, Gmail अकाउंट आज से होंगे और ज्यादा सुरक्षित

लावा ने उतारा नया फोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे 8GB RAM, 64MP कैमरा जैसे फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes November 9: ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे फ्री ग्रेनेड स्किन और लूट क्रेट्स

Bounce ला रहा है इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, कीमत हो सकती है बेहद कम

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहे 2 रूम कार्ड, After Party इवेंट में करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

News

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers
Mobiles
Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers
Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date

Entertainment

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy
Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details
Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

News

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers