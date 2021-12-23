BGR.in conducted the second edition of the BGR Tech Excellency Awards. The awards aim to reward the best in the tech industry to promote recognition and further innovation. We also conducted insightful panel discussions on India’s tryst with 5G technology and how it is capable of transforming the landscape around us. Also Read - India to roll out 5G testbed in January 2022, says DOT official

Industry experts and stakeholders participated in the panel discussions about the Future of 5G. The panelists included Madhav Sheth CEO, Realme India; Amit Marwah Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India and Anku Jain Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The panelists were asked about their views of the expansion of 5G and they were asked about where their brands stand in terms of implementation of 5G.

Sheth explained why 5G is not just a possibility but it is an inevitable phenomenon. Realme was one of the first brands in the industry to announce roll out of affordable 5G smartphones in India.

Sheth explained that “5G is going to be extremely important in the near future not only in terms of the hardware, but the software and in the industry as well.” He added, “5G currently is an unstoppable process that has now become a global trend. It is a global phenomenon. It is important to understand why Realme entered into the 5G much before even the 5g services have rolled out.”

Explaining the importance of the upcoming spectrum, Sheth said, “5G is about a complete ecosystem, the ecosystem of IoT, which will be connected to the billions of devices. 5G is going to be extremely important then. I also believe that it is basically is an advancement over 4G LTE networks. As a brand, we have invested more than $300 million on the research and development only on the 5G.”

When asked how will 5G help to transform living in the future, Amit Marwah Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India said, “We look at 5G as an revolution to technology. When we went from 1G to 4G, it was an evolution. When we get to 5G, it’s going to be a revolution. Why I say this is because it is going to enhance the experience multifold. We are talking about 10 times more capacities. This is a revolution which will bring use cases and possibilities for not only connecting mobile data and broadband data but taking it into industry verticals. 5G, in my view, is like the first ‘G’ for machines.”

Anku Jain Managing Director, MediaTek India explained how chipsets will be an important part of the 5G expansion in India. Jain said, “In the last two years, we have actually seen a massive adoption of products like smart TVs, smartphones, set up boxes, routers, and so on. All these devices have a chipset functioning as their heart and brain. So chipsets do play a very key role in you know, making these devices available. In terms of 5G, we feel it is a revolution and it is inevitable. The adoption of 5G is important for Industry 4.0.”