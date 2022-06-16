comscore Airtel is the first telecom to provide FTTH services in Andaman & Nicobar
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Bharti Airtel First Internet Provider Ftth Services Andaman Nicobar Islands
News

Bharti Airtel is the first internet provider to offer FTTH services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Fiber is available in Leh in Ladakh, and Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The private telecom operator plans to expand its service to more nearby regions in the coming months.

Airtel Xstream box

Image: Airtel

Bharti Airtel has become the first private Internet service provider in India to launch FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services via Airtel Xstream Fiber in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. People living in the area will now be able to use high-speed, internet service via Airtel Xstream Fiber. Also Read - Airtel launches its first multiplex in the Metaverse: Check details

The telecom operator further aims to “scale its footprint to 2000 towns and grow its installed home passes by 150 percent to 40 million” by 2025. Also Read - Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users: See how it works

Airtel Xstream Fiber is now available in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Starting today, residents of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands now have access to Airtel Bharti’s Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service. They can now use high-speed internet (up to 1 Gbps speeds) anytime they want via Airtel Xstream Fiber. Also Read - Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Monthly & Yearly

Buyers can get the Airtel Xstream box along with OTT subscriptions at a deposit of Rs 1,499. To get the box now, you just need to go to the Airtel website or reach out to the telco to connect with the customer care team.

In addition to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Airtel Xstream Fiber is available in Leh in Ladakh, and Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The private telecom operator plans to expand its service to more nearby regions in the coming months.

As per a statement by K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), “We congratulate Airtel on the launch of its FTTH service in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar. The commissioning of the undersea cable link between Chennai and Port Blair by the Honourable Prime Minister last year has brought high-speed data connectivity to the region as part of the Government’s Digital India vision. It’s encouraging to see the initiatives of private operators like Airtel to bring high-speed broadband to citizens in this area.”

For the unversed, Bharti Airtel has recently launched India’s first multiplex, the Xstream Multiplex, on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to add or remove a bank account in WhatsApp Pay
How To
How to add or remove a bank account in WhatsApp Pay
PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana

Gaming

PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana

Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Gaming

Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Apps

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel becomes the first telco to offer internet service in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana

Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Related Topics

Latest Videos

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video

News

The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999