Bharti Airtel has become the first private Internet service provider in India to launch FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services via Airtel Xstream Fiber in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. People living in the area will now be able to use high-speed, internet service via Airtel Xstream Fiber.

The telecom operator further aims to "scale its footprint to 2000 towns and grow its installed home passes by 150 percent to 40 million" by 2025.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is now available in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Starting today, residents of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands now have access to Airtel Bharti's Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service. They can now use high-speed internet (up to 1 Gbps speeds) anytime they want via Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Buyers can get the Airtel Xstream box along with OTT subscriptions at a deposit of Rs 1,499. To get the box now, you just need to go to the Airtel website or reach out to the telco to connect with the customer care team.

In addition to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Airtel Xstream Fiber is available in Leh in Ladakh, and Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The private telecom operator plans to expand its service to more nearby regions in the coming months.

As per a statement by K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), “We congratulate Airtel on the launch of its FTTH service in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar. The commissioning of the undersea cable link between Chennai and Port Blair by the Honourable Prime Minister last year has brought high-speed data connectivity to the region as part of the Government’s Digital India vision. It’s encouraging to see the initiatives of private operators like Airtel to bring high-speed broadband to citizens in this area.”

For the unversed, Bharti Airtel has recently launched India’s first multiplex, the Xstream Multiplex, on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.