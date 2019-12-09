comscore Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works
News

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Telecom

The WiFi Calling or VoWiFi service is available only in Delhi NCR region and supports 24 smartphones for now. It is expected to become available in other regions soon.

  • Updated: December 9, 2019 7:31 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Bharti Airtel has officially begun the roll out of VoWiFi or Voice over WiFi service in Delhi NCR region. The service was rumored to become available a few days ago. Now, the company seems to have officially started the service for its users in Delhi NCR circle. It is expected to become available on other circles soon. The VoWiFi service from Airtel is called Airtel WiFi Calling and it debuts with support for 24 smartphones. The supported devices include those made by brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

The availability of WiFi calling service has been officially confirmed by Airtel. However, the users in Delhi NCR have been commenting about the support for the past few days, reports Telecom Talk. The list of smartphones that support this new service include the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, Apple iPhone 11 series, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to name a few. For those unaware, the WiFi Calling service allows its users to make and receive calls and texts using the WiFi network.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – GCAM vs Stock Camera

Airtel rolls out WiFi calling service

The official website of Airtel WiFi Calling service states that the service will only be available via Airtel Broadband. It means that you don’t only need a supported smartphone but also Airtel Xstream Fibre network. If you reside in New Delhi, you will be able to experience the new calling service. With WiFi calling, Airtel subscribers can experience better call connection time and quality will be superior too. In order to begin using Airtel WiFi Calling service, you will first require a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi.

You can activate the service by heading to SIM Card Settings > Enable VoLTE Switch and then enable the WiFi Calling switch. Once you enable this feature, restart your device and then wait for the VoWiFi symbol to appear in the status bar. The service is available only in Delhi NCR region and will be expanded to other circles as well. The roll out is expected to become available in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where Airtel is already testing its WiFi Calling service.

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of more than 32 crore subscribers

Also Read

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of more than 32 crore subscribers

The service will initially be supported by 24 smartphones from four different brands. They include Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13. Other devices that support WiFi Calling service include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro also supports the service. Other devices include the Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30S and Galaxy A10s. Post roll out, Airtel is expected to expand support for many more devices and circles as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 7:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2019 7:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR
Telecom
Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR
Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

Vivo X30 live images surface online

News

Vivo X30 live images surface online

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

News

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India

Smart TVs

Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

Vivo X30 live images surface online

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmark test results surface

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR

Telecom

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans
Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Telecom

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers
After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'
Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Telecom

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के बाद अब वोडाफोन यूजर्स भी कर पाएंगे बिना FUP लिमिट के अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

अमेजन इंडिया पर शुरू हुई Renewed Year-End सेल, मिल रही हैं ये डील्स

Huawei अगले साल Harmony OS के साथ कई प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च करेगी लेकिन फोन और टेबलेट में लगेगा वक्त

Realme U1 हुआ 2,500 रुपये सस्ता हुआ, ये है नई कीमत

ISRO 11 दिसंबर को जासूसी सहित 10 उपग्रह लॉन्च करेगा

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime
News
Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime
Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked
Vivo X30 live images surface online

News

Vivo X30 live images surface online
OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

News

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmark test results surface

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmark test results surface