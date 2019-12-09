Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR

Bharti Airtel has officially begun the roll out of VoWiFi or Voice over WiFi service in Delhi NCR region. The service was rumored to become available a few days ago. Now, the company seems to have officially started the service for its users in Delhi NCR circle. It is expected to become available on other circles soon. The VoWiFi service from Airtel is called Airtel WiFi Calling and it debuts with support for 24 smartphones. The supported devices include those made by brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

The availability of WiFi calling service has been officially confirmed by Airtel. However, the users in Delhi NCR have been commenting about the support for the past few days, reports Telecom Talk. The list of smartphones that support this new service include the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, Apple iPhone 11 series, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to name a few. For those unaware, the WiFi Calling service allows its users to make and receive calls and texts using the WiFi network.

Airtel rolls out WiFi calling service

The official website of Airtel WiFi Calling service states that the service will only be available via Airtel Broadband. It means that you don’t only need a supported smartphone but also Airtel Xstream Fibre network. If you reside in New Delhi, you will be able to experience the new calling service. With WiFi calling, Airtel subscribers can experience better call connection time and quality will be superior too. In order to begin using Airtel WiFi Calling service, you will first require a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi.

You can activate the service by heading to SIM Card Settings > Enable VoLTE Switch and then enable the WiFi Calling switch. Once you enable this feature, restart your device and then wait for the VoWiFi symbol to appear in the status bar. The service is available only in Delhi NCR region and will be expanded to other circles as well. The roll out is expected to become available in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where Airtel is already testing its WiFi Calling service.

The service will initially be supported by 24 smartphones from four different brands. They include Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13. Other devices that support WiFi Calling service include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro also supports the service. Other devices include the Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30S and Galaxy A10s. Post roll out, Airtel is expected to expand support for many more devices and circles as well.