Billionaire Gautam Adani may have plans to launch 5G services in India

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is reportedly planning to participate in the 5G spectrum auction scheduled for later this month. According to Business Standard, the Adani Group is interested in entering India’s telecom sector, which currently has three private and four public players. The auction is likely to see the participation of four companies, namely, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), but the fourth one could be Adani Group’s wing.

For the 5G spectrum auction, all four players will need to furnish ownership details by July 12 and a bidder-ownership compliance certificate some days later. Then, a pre-qualification of bidders will take place. Any company can withdraw its name from the auction by July 19, while the final bidders will be announced the next day. The spectrum auction will take place on July 17 where a total of 72,097.85MHz of the spectrum will be put up.

So, essentially, if the Adani Group is planning to make a foray into the telecom sector, it should provide details and lock its position. And if it does as planned, we will know if the rumour holds any water. The group could also announce its telecom wing’s name.

Branching out into the telecom industry, however, may not be the best move by the Adani Group, per some experts. Some pundits, according to the report, say the group is investing heavily in data centres across the country in a bid to make it into an enterprise business. The group recently partnered with a foreign company called EdgeConnex for a joint venture to set up and operate large data centres in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. Experts do not believe dipping toes in the water currently is the right move.

But, at the same time, some believe owning the 5G spectrum will allow the Adani Group to diversify the business, as well as manage data centres with better efficiency and less reliance on the established telecom players in the country.

If true, Gautam Adani will join industry honchos such as Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal in bidding for the lucrative 5G spectrum, which will establish the base for the country’s next-generation wireless connectivity. While the group’s plans to offer 5G services are not clear at the moment, other players, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have been testing 5G across the country as a dry run for when the commercial deployment happens later. The Department of Telecom previously earmarked 11 cities that will become the first ones to receive 5G connectivity. They include New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Gurugram among others.