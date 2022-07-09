comscore Billionaire Gautam Adani may have plans to launch 5G services in India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Billionaire Gautam Adani May Have Plans To Launch 5g Services In India
News

Billionaire Gautam Adani may have plans to launch 5G services in India

Telecom

Gautam Adani could join industry honchos such as Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal in bidding for the lucrative 5G spectrum.

Adani 5G Sim

Billionaire Gautam Adani may soon rival Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal in the telecom sector.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is reportedly planning to participate in the 5G spectrum auction scheduled for later this month. According to Business Standard, the Adani Group is interested in entering India’s telecom sector, which currently has three private and four public players. The auction is likely to see the participation of four companies, namely, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), but the fourth one could be Adani Group’s wing.

For the 5G spectrum auction, all four players will need to furnish ownership details by July 12 and a bidder-ownership compliance certificate some days later. Then, a pre-qualification of bidders will take place. Any company can withdraw its name from the auction by July 19, while the final bidders will be announced the next day. The spectrum auction will take place on July 17 where a total of 72,097.85MHz of the spectrum will be put up.

So, essentially, if the Adani Group is planning to make a foray into the telecom sector, it should provide details and lock its position. And if it does as planned, we will know if the rumour holds any water. The group could also announce its telecom wing’s name.

Branching out into the telecom industry, however, may not be the best move by the Adani Group, per some experts. Some pundits, according to the report, say the group is investing heavily in data centres across the country in a bid to make it into an enterprise business. The group recently partnered with a foreign company called EdgeConnex for a joint venture to set up and operate large data centres in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. Experts do not believe dipping toes in the water currently is the right move.

But, at the same time, some believe owning the 5G spectrum will allow the Adani Group to diversify the business, as well as manage data centres with better efficiency and less reliance on the established telecom players in the country.

If true, Gautam Adani will join industry honchos such as Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal in bidding for the lucrative 5G spectrum, which will establish the base for the country’s next-generation wireless connectivity. While the group’s plans to offer 5G services are not clear at the moment, other players, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have been testing 5G across the country as a dry run for when the commercial deployment happens later. The Department of Telecom previously earmarked 11 cities that will become the first ones to receive 5G connectivity. They include New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Gurugram among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2022 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box
Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with OLED display, 108-megapixel cameras

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with OLED display, 108-megapixel cameras

Twitter has legal edge in $44 billion deal dispute with Musk

Apps

Twitter has legal edge in $44 billion deal dispute with Musk

Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, now company board plans to sue him

News

Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, now company board plans to sue him

Garena Free Fire partners with Justin Bieber for first in-game performance

Gaming

Garena Free Fire partners with Justin Bieber for first in-game performance

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Adani Group may soon launch 5G services in India

Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box

Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with OLED display, 108-megapixel cameras

Twitter has legal edge in $44 billion deal dispute with Musk

Ola cuts 500 jobs, freezes appraisal as funding trouble worsens

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999