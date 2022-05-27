comscore BSNL updates its Rs 2,399 annual plan by offering 60 days of additional validity
News

BSNL refreshes its Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with additional validity: Check details

Telecom

This BSNL prepaid plan used to offer 365 days of validity, and it will now offer a validity of 425 days.

BSNL Rs 999 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has updated the validity of its long-term plan in India. The Rs 2,399 plan was launched with a validity of 365 days, but now the telecom operator has updated the validity by offering 60 additional days. This is a limited-time offer and will be valid till June 29, 2022, only. Also Read - BSNL introduces a new prepaid plan under Rs 100: Benefits, validity, price

BSNL updates its prepaid long-term plan

BSNL’s this annual prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and free 100 SM per day. Users will also get a free subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment services with this plan. After the extension of validity, this BSNL plan will now come with a validity of 425 days. Earlier it used to offer 365 days of validity. Also Read - Airtel launches new Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

This prepaid plan is priced at Rs 2,399 and is available all across India. Notably, users who already have subscribed to this plan will be eligible for the validity extension. Also Read - Top BSNL prepaid plans priced under Rs 200 to buy right now

BSNL has recently announced a voucher worth Rs 98 that offers users 2GB of data per day for 22 days. Buyers will also get an OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment included with this plan. Post the consumption of daily data, the mobile data speed limit will drop to 40 Kbps.

For the unversed, BSNL had recently rolled out a new Rs 87 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and high-speed 1GB of daily data. This plan has a validity of 14 days. As mentioned earlier, users will also get access to Hardy Mobile Games service that will allow them to play various games including sports, casual and arcade.

Recently, BSNL confirmed that it will launch 5G in 2023. Like 4G infrastructure, BSNL is stated to go for indigenous 5G infrastructure as well. BSNL will be launching 5G over the 4G core, which means the telco will be leveraging 5G NSA (non-standalone) technology to launch 5G services for users in India.

  Published Date: May 27, 2022 12:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 27, 2022 1:10 PM IST

