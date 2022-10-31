comscore BSNL 4G rollout may be delayed by 18 months again
BSNL 4G rollout may be delayed by 18 months again

BSNL may now be looking for other companies for its 4G equipment supplier -- a process that might take an additional 18 months.

  • BSNL may be reconsidering its supplier for 4G gear.
  • Instead of the Tata Group-led consortium, it may now be eyeing Reliance Jio.
  • BSNL 4G rollout in India may be delayed by 18 months now.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) may face more delay in its pan-India rollout of 4G services. A new report has suggested that the state-owned telecom service provider may have a cost-related problem with the 4G gear that it was supposed to procure from the consortium including the Tata Group. And because the costs for installing 4G core-based towers by the Tata Group are higher than BSNL’s estimates, the state-owned telecom company may now be looking for other companies for its 4G equipment supplier — a process that might take an additional 18 months. Also Read - BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022

The Times of India has reported that BSNL is having trouble settling for a supplier. It zeroed in on the Tata Group, essentially because it can choose from local suppliers only for upgrading its existing network to 4G. The quoted price by the consortium that includes Tata Group, Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) went above Rs 20,000 crore, whereas BSNL’s internal estimates suggest the maximum it can spend on the network upgrade is Rs 17,173 crore. Also Read - BSNL plans on rolling 4G services in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by end of year with exception of Hyderabad

So, while Tata’s estimates are not sitting well with BSNL, the state-owned company may now be considering other bidders, including Reliance Jio with an undercutting offer. According to the report, Jio, which claims to have developed indigenous EPC (Evolved Packet Core), which is essentially used for deploying networks, for 4G, may be BSNL’s first choice now. While Jio’s 4G gear is likely to align with BSNL’s estimates for network upgrade, the former’s EPC can be later upgraded to support 5G services — something BSNL is planning to deploy next year.

In addition to Reliance Jio, BSNL has other options, as well. Top bidders include Mumbai-headquartered Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL), and Tech Mahindra. The report said all these companies have shown proof of concept, which means they have demonstrated their network equipment uses a feasible design that can be commercially deployed with the right partner. However, there is no information on what these companies will charge, considering BSNL has a limited budget allocated for upgrading its existing network.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 5:03 PM IST
