BSNL 4G rollout may happen by 2024, while India prepares for 5G
News

BSNL 4G rollout may happen by 2024, while India prepares for 5G

Telecom

BSNL 4G services are expected to see a nationwide deployment by 2024, which seems at least two years away from the 5G deployment likely this year.

bsnl4g

BSNL is expected to roll out 4G services across India by 2024. (Image: Indiamart)

BSNL, the state-own telecom company, will reportedly roll out its 4G services across India in 2023 — the year when 5G deployment is expected to enter the second phase. Economic Times has reported that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working closely with BSNL for 4G network deployment. The public carrier also reportedly has all the necessary clearances from the government, hinting at an imminent rollout. Also Read - BSNL 5G services launch set for 2023: Report

Since BSNL covers every nook and corner of the country — with exceptions in NCR and Mumbai, the pan-India rollout is likely to take around 24 months, if not more. For that to happen, ideally, the rollout should kick off as early as this year. BSNL has collaborated with TCS on the successful demonstration of proof-of-concept for 4G services. Also Read - BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022

“We are gearing ourselves to commercially deploy it at scale for BSNL  and we are in discussions with BSNL on all aspects including planning, technical and commercial aspects,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer (COO) and executive director, TCS was quoted as saying. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan with unlimited voice calling

The first batch of 4G equipment is likely to be installed before the end of this year at earmarked locations. BSNL has conducted multiple rounds of tests on its 4G network and successfully. One of them included the integration of BSNL’s current network and systems with the one in the offing.

However, evidently, BSNL is late to the party. India kicked off 4G network deployment back in 2012. While initially the services were limited to metro cities, it took the next few years for telecom operators to cover nearly every part of the country. Jio’s foray into the market gave an impetus to the adoption. BSNL. however, is more than 10 years late. India is currently readying for 5G deployment, with spectrum auction scheduled to be held on July 27. BSNL, however, thinks it is on track.

Replying to a query about 5G services, a spokesperson told ET that BSNL is working towards a steadfast development of 5G services. It has made preparations for the final testing of its services in 5G NSA band — which is also what other players will use to offer their 5G networks in India.

All leading telecom companies, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi, have finished their 5G trials across several sites in India, saying they are ready for the deployment as and when the auction results are out. The first 11 cities where 5G will be available initially include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 4:20 PM IST

