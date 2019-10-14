comscore BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL 4G VoLTE service may roll out on a larger scale; testing for 30 devices underway
News

BSNL 4G VoLTE service may roll out on a larger scale; testing for 30 devices underway

Telecom

It looks like BSNL wants to offer the latest communication protocol and improved speeds to its subscriber base. The company has not been able to be as agile as other telecom operators because of financial issues.

  • Published: October 14, 2019 11:26 AM IST
bsnl 4g volte

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) seems to be working on rolling out its 4G VoLTE services on a larger scale. This new information about wider rollout comes almost two years after other telecom giants rolled out their VoLTE services. It looks like BSNL wants to offer the latest communication protocol and improved speeds to its subscriber base. The company has not been able to be as agile as other telecom operators because of financial issues. As per the report, the company is currently testing its 4G VoLTE service on about 30 smartphones in multiple areas.

BSNL 4G VoLTE rollout details

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the company is pushing hard to convert its 3G service circles into 4G capable. This push comes even after the 4G spectrum allocation is on hold for the company. The report went on to state that the company is currently rolling out 4G VoLTE at 8,500 eNodes across the country. Apart from financial strength, another reason for the lax roll out is the lack of a dedicated 4G spectrum. This has also prompted the company to refarm its 3G spectrum to offer 4G services.

BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days: All you need to know

Also Read

BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days: All you need to know

The company is choosing its 4G rollout sites carefully to refarm its 3G spectrum. BSNL wants to ensure that there is minimal 3G use in areas so the refarming can happen without any service disruption. It is also looking at sites where there is more potential to refarm 3G into the 4G network. This will likely mean that refarmed areas will no longer offer 3G services. In fact, BSNL subscribers will also have to switch their SIM cards to new 4G SIM cards along with 4G capable smartphones. The company has already rolled out 4G services to about 7,000 or the 8,500 planned eNodes.

Talking about 4G VoLTE capable devices, BSNL is currently testing its service on about 30 smartphones. These devices include smartphones from Xiaomi, Nokia, Sony, Vivo, and more. BSNL is expected to roll out its services in the South and East Zones in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 14, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
News
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Telecom

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Deals

Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Telecom

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon
BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data
BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days

Telecom

BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days
BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

Telecom

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans
BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

News

BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S भारत में 17 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन का हेंड्स ऑन वीडियो सामने आया, डिजाइन और स्पेसफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक

Airtel Digital TV HD और SD Set-Top Boxes की कीमतें 500 रुपये तक घटी, अब इतने में खरीदें

Flipkart Big Diwali Days: मात्र 9,990 रुपये में खरीदें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला Oppo K1 स्मार्टफोन

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, अब इतने में खरीदें

News

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
News
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update
Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc

News

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc