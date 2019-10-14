BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) seems to be working on rolling out its 4G VoLTE services on a larger scale. This new information about wider rollout comes almost two years after other telecom giants rolled out their VoLTE services. It looks like BSNL wants to offer the latest communication protocol and improved speeds to its subscriber base. The company has not been able to be as agile as other telecom operators because of financial issues. As per the report, the company is currently testing its 4G VoLTE service on about 30 smartphones in multiple areas.

BSNL 4G VoLTE rollout details

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the company is pushing hard to convert its 3G service circles into 4G capable. This push comes even after the 4G spectrum allocation is on hold for the company. The report went on to state that the company is currently rolling out 4G VoLTE at 8,500 eNodes across the country. Apart from financial strength, another reason for the lax roll out is the lack of a dedicated 4G spectrum. This has also prompted the company to refarm its 3G spectrum to offer 4G services.

The company is choosing its 4G rollout sites carefully to refarm its 3G spectrum. BSNL wants to ensure that there is minimal 3G use in areas so the refarming can happen without any service disruption. It is also looking at sites where there is more potential to refarm 3G into the 4G network. This will likely mean that refarmed areas will no longer offer 3G services. In fact, BSNL subscribers will also have to switch their SIM cards to new 4G SIM cards along with 4G capable smartphones. The company has already rolled out 4G services to about 7,000 or the 8,500 planned eNodes.

Talking about 4G VoLTE capable devices, BSNL is currently testing its service on about 30 smartphones. These devices include smartphones from Xiaomi, Nokia, Sony, Vivo, and more. BSNL is expected to roll out its services in the South and East Zones in the coming weeks.