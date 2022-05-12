comscore BSNL 5G services launch set for 2023: Report
News

BSNL 5G services launch set for 2023: Report

Telecom

BSNL has successfully completed the core network trial for its 4G network, which ended on February 28, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL Prepaid Plans

BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year

The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch 5G in 2023, a source told PTI. Like 4G infrastructure, the government-run telco is stated to go for indigenous 5G infrastructure as well.

BSNL will be launching 5G over the 4G core, means the telco will be leveraging 5G NSA (non-standalone) technology to launch 5G services for users in India.

As for its 4G services, the state-run telco is expected to roll out 4G in India by year end. The company has successfully completed the core network trial for its 4G network, which ended on February 28, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL will launch its 4G services in Pune, Kerala, and Maharashtra initially and scale the network later. By August 2022, the telco will start testing 4G networks in four districts in Kerala. By this year-end, BSNL is likely to have a country-wide 4G network.

BSNL has been planning to roll out its 4G services in the country since 2019. However, its plans got delayed owing to the government of India mandate, which required the company to utilise equipment from only domestic companies. Following the mandate, the company issued a letter of intent to five companies including TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITI, L&T and HFCL. However, only TCS responded following which it began trials in the country.

If BSNL is able to deploy its 4G services in the country, it will help the company to finally be profitable. It will also be a major feat for TCS, which is helping the telecom operator to deploy 4G services in the country for a long time now.

Notably, reports in the past have stated that BSNL is likely to launch its 4G services in India on Independence day.

In another news, BSNL announced one of its most affordable prepaid plans for its users. Priced at just Rs 87, this plan is now listed on the BSNL website and is available pan India. In addition to calls, SMS and daily data, this newly launched prepaid plan also offers access to the Hardy Mobile Games service as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 7:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year
Telecom
BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year
How to Create a Guest Account in Windows 11

How To

How to Create a Guest Account in Windows 11

Mahindra shares new teaser of Mahindra Scorpio 2022

automobile

Mahindra shares new teaser of Mahindra Scorpio 2022

How to create a signature in Gmail

How To

How to create a signature in Gmail

How to use the trending sad face filter on social media

How To

How to use the trending sad face filter on social media

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year

Mahindra shares new teaser of Mahindra Scorpio 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

India TWS Shipments up 66% YoY in Q2 2022 with boAt maintaining lead

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

How to get Blue tick on Instagram: इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके पाएं ब्लू टिक

Mahindra लाई सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाला बुलडोजर! क्लेम हुआ फेल तो कंपनी लौटाएगी पैसे

Need for Speed Mobile का गेम-प्ले ऑनलाइन हुआ लीक, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Instagram पर कैसे इस्तेमाल करें SAD FACE फिल्टर? ये रहा आसान तरीका

Cryptocurrency Market Today (11 May 2022): दुनिया की सबसे फेमस क्रिप्टो करंसी Bitcoin का भी हुआ बुरा हाल, पिछले 24 घंटे में आई 2 लाख रुपये से भी ज्यादा की गिरावट

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999