BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year

The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch 5G in 2023, a source told PTI. Like 4G infrastructure, the government-run telco is stated to go for indigenous 5G infrastructure as well.

BSNL will be launching 5G over the 4G core, means the telco will be leveraging 5G NSA (non-standalone) technology to launch 5G services for users in India.

As for its 4G services, the state-run telco is expected to roll out 4G in India by year end. The company has successfully completed the core network trial for its 4G network, which ended on February 28, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL will launch its 4G services in Pune, Kerala, and Maharashtra initially and scale the network later. By August 2022, the telco will start testing 4G networks in four districts in Kerala. By this year-end, BSNL is likely to have a country-wide 4G network.

BSNL has been planning to roll out its 4G services in the country since 2019. However, its plans got delayed owing to the government of India mandate, which required the company to utilise equipment from only domestic companies. Following the mandate, the company issued a letter of intent to five companies including TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITI, L&T and HFCL. However, only TCS responded following which it began trials in the country.

If BSNL is able to deploy its 4G services in the country, it will help the company to finally be profitable. It will also be a major feat for TCS, which is helping the telecom operator to deploy 4G services in the country for a long time now.

Notably, reports in the past have stated that BSNL is likely to launch its 4G services in India on Independence day.

In another news, BSNL announced one of its most affordable prepaid plans for its users. Priced at just Rs 87, this plan is now listed on the BSNL website and is available pan India. In addition to calls, SMS and daily data, this newly launched prepaid plan also offers access to the Hardy Mobile Games service as well.