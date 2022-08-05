Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new benefits for its two prepaid plans worth Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,999. These two prepaid plans already offer 365 days of validity and heavy data benefits. On the occasion of Independence Day, the telecom operator is now offering additional data for both these plans, but are valid till August 31 only. Here are all the details that you need to know. Also Read - BSNL introduces a new Rs 2022 prepaid plan with 75GB data per month: Check details

BSNL is offering more data benefits for two prepaid plans

Do note that the additional data benefits are being offered to celebrate Independence Day. Hence, they are only valid till August 31. In addition to offering 75GB extra data on the Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,999, other benefits offered by these plans will remain unchanged.

BSNL Rs 2,399 plan

The BSNL Rs 2,399 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers 2 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Buyers will also get the first 30 days of free access to PRBT and Eros Now Entertainment. These users will now get 75 GB of additional data now. Now, the total data offered by the plan is now 803 GB, up from 730 GB.

BSNL Rs 2,999 plan

This prepaid Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers almost the same benefits as the Rs 2,399 plan. It provides 3 GB daily data, free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. After the additional 75GB data, this plan now offers 1170 GB of total data. This plan also offers 30 days of free access to PRBT and Eros Now.

For the unversed, BSNL has also announced a new prepaid plan that offers 75 GB of data per month. After exhausting the data, the speed of the internet will reduce to 40 Kbps. Additionally, users will also get 300 days of service validity, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan is more for heavy data users and are looking for prepaid plans with long validity.