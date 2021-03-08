BSNL, in August last year, introduced the affordable Rs 399 prepaid plan for people in India. The prepaid plan is coincidently the same amount as the plans offered by other popular telcos — Airtel, Jio, and Vi. While one may peg all the four plans to be alike, it isn’t the case. Also Read - BSNL annual prepaid recharge offer of Rs 1,999 revised with extra validity: Check details

The BSNL Rs 399 plan is the one that offers way more validity than the other three plans, precisely the reason BSNL plans are famous for. Therefore today, we take a look at the Rs 399 prepaid plans offered by BSNL, Airtel, Jio, and Vi and see what these plans have to offer. Also Read - MyJio Android app reportedly showing full screen ads, violating Google policies

BSNL Rs 399 plan: Validity, Benefits

Starting with the BSNL Rs 399 plan, it provides users with high-speed 1GB data per day. Post the full consumption of the provided data, users will be able to use data at 80kbps. BSNL has included a promotional offer in this; people will get an additional 1GB of data until March 31, 2021. Also Read - 4G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio comes out as highest bidder, Airtel follows

The plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and free 100 SMSs a day. The plan isn’t limited to this. BSNL users will also get access to free BSNL Tune and Lokdhun or BSNL TV content.

All this comes with a validity of 80 days.

Airtel Rs 399 plan: Validity, Benefits

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with an increased 1.5GB data allowance a day. Once the data is used up, users will be able to access the internet at 64kbps. There is also support for unlimited voice calls and free 100 SMSs a day, which is similar to the BSNL plan.

There are added benefits too; access to Amazon Prime Video (mobile edition) for 30 days, Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

However, the plan offers a validity of 56 days, which is less than the BSNL plan.

Jio Rs 399 plan: Validity, Benefits

The Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan is pretty much similar to the Airtel plan. It provides users with 1.5GB of data per day (data can be accessed at 64kbps after the provided limit is crossed), unlimited voice calls, and free 100 SMSs per day.

There is also access to Jio apps and services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The Jio plan also comes with a validity of 56 days, which is yet again, less than the BSNL one.

Vi Rs 399 plan: Validity, Benefits

The Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan is pretty much like the Jio and Airtel plans. It offers 1.5GB of data per day (an extra 5GB on the app), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSs a day.

There are additional perks such as access to Vi Movies & TV Classic and the Weekend Rollover option to carry forward the unused data to Saturdays and Sundays. The plan also comes with a validity of 56 days.

Conclusively, in terms of validity, the BSNL Rs 399 plan is a definite winner. But, if we have to see the services being offered, the Airtel Rs 399 aces for it provides a number of extra benefits out of the three.