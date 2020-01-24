comscore BSNL and YuppTV enter partnership to launch triple play services
BSNL and YuppTV enter partnership to launch triple play services in rural India

The OTT player, YuppTV, with BSNL will offer triple-play services in rural zone of South India to start with.

BSNL and YuppTV has entered a strategic partnership to offer video and broadband services for mobile and fixed line users. The OTT player, YuppTV, with BSNL will offer triple-play services in rural India to start with. Last year, YuppTV and BSNL had signed a memorandum of understanding to offer bundled content.

The services will commence shortly in the South Zone of India, covering Telangana circle and bringing broadband and triple play services to the village Veenavanka, Karimnagar District, Telangana, reports ET BrandEquity.

“In tandem with BSNL, we have taken up a highly aspirational project, one that will play significant roles in the next phase of digitization in India. While BSNL has enabled one’s access to high-speed internet in rural India, at YuppTV, we have taken up the task of offering the most diversified content to our key users that entertains and educates,” said Uday Reddy, founder and CEO of YuppTV.

“We are excited for the nationwide rollout commencing with the South Zone and look forward to an affirmative response,” added Reddy. BSNL notes that the company has already started triple play services in tandem with YuppTV, giving voice, data and TV services in select circles.

“Leveraging the potential of un-licensed radio spectrum and encouraging our partners to deliver good internet services in the rural homes has been a very high priority agenda with us and we are happy to announce that a very encouraging open policy has been framed for village level entrepreneurs to join hands with BSNL in delivering radio based broad band service in rural homes. We are committed to invest in improving service quality and service portfolio to improve customer satisfaction and revenues for the organization,” said Vivek Banzal, director CFA, BSNL.

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 long-term prepaid plan by 71 days

Telecom

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 long-term prepaid plan by 71 days
Online transactions in Delhi-NCR grew 235 percent in 2019: Report

News

Online transactions in Delhi-NCR grew 235 percent in 2019: Report
RBI cancels Vodafone m-pesa's certificate of authorization

Telecom

RBI cancels Vodafone m-pesa's certificate of authorization
BSNL broadband users can enjoy 4 months for free: Here's the offer

Telecom

BSNL broadband users can enjoy 4 months for free: Here's the offer

