BSNL has revised its annual prepaid plan of Rs 1,999 yet again. The PV 1999 has been updated to offer extra validity to its customers. However, this is a limited period offer, which will be only available in March.

BSNL PV 1999 was recently revised in January to reduce data benefits to 2GB per day from 3GB daily date previously. Thereafter, an extra validity of 21 days was included in the plan as well. Now, that the BSNL PV 1999 has been revised again, we take a look at the new details:

BSNL prepaid recharge offer of Rs 1,999 revised: Details

BSNL's annual prepaid recharge plan of Rs 1,999 or PV 1999 will now come with 30 days of extra validity. For those unaware, the plan previously offered 365 days of validity, which has been revised to 395 days, thanks to the latest update. This was reported by Telecom Talk.

The offer is available across all of BSNL’s telecom circles. However, do note that this is a limited period offer, valid only from March 2, 2021, till March 31, 2021. This means those who recharged after March 2 will be eligible for the offer benefits.

More benefits included in BSNL’s annual prepaid recharge plan of Rs 1,999 are unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB data per day and 100 daily SMSes for the entire validity period.

Those who recharge with the plan will also get a free subscription to BSNL Tunes with an unlimited song change option for 365 days. Users also get free access to content from Eros Now for 365 days and Lokdhun content for the first 60 days.

Notably, the plan offered only 60 days of Eros Now subscription initially. However, it was revised in December last year to gives users access to the OTT platform for 365 days.

Other long-term plans from BSNL include PV 1499 of Rs 1,499 which offers a total of 24GB of data, unlimited calling which is capped at 250 minutes per day, and 100 SMSes daily.