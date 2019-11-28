comscore BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan; details
BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 365 days validity, 3GB daily data

The BSNL prepaid plan also offers free PRBT and SonyLIV subscription.

  Published: November 28, 2019 10:08 AM IST
State run telco, BSNL, has been trying to differentiate itself from competitors by offering prepaid plans at aggressive pricing. Although it has less number of plans compared to other telcos, subscribers can easily find a plan that suits their budget and requirement. After discontinuing the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, BSNL has now reintroduced the same. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan detailed

TelecomTalk was the first to report about the reintroduction of the plan. It offers users with a validity of 365 days. In terms of benefits, the plan offers 250 minutes of daily calling, even when in Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged as per base tariff plan. The plan also offers national roaming.

Talking about internet, the plan offers 3GB daily data. After the FUP limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 80kbps. Besides the calling and data benefits, users also get one-year worth SonyLIV subscription and free PRBT (caller ring back tones).

BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

Also Read

BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL Marutham Plan with 365 days validity

As part of the constant revamp, the company has made changes to its Rs 1,188 prepaid plan. This plan is also known as the BSNL Marutham plan. Now, the prepaid plan will offer 365 days of validity instead of the 345 days.

Interested subscribers will have until January 16, 2020, to opt-in to this new plan. Taking a closer look, the plan offers unlimited voice calling, 5GB mobile data, and 1,200 SMS messages. Beyond this, the BSNL prepaid plan also comes with a limit of 250 minutes worth voice calling per day.

BSNL will raise tariffs for mobile plans in December

Also Read

BSNL will raise tariffs for mobile plans in December

In addition, this benefit will also be available in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles. Interested subscribers can either use the C-Top-Up, M-Wallet, self-care or BSNL web portal to subscribe to this plan. The recharge can also be made using Paytm or Google Pay.

