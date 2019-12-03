comscore BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan with 500GB data and more
BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan with 500GB data and more

The BSNL broadband plan comes with 50Mbps speed and other benefits.

  Published: December 3, 2019 4:46 PM IST
Even as BSNL continues to struggle to keep up with the competition, the telco doesn’t shy away from releasing new plans. BSNL has recently introduced a number of prepaid plans for its subscribers with added benefits. Now, the company has reintroduced a popular broadband plan. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 777 broadband plan detailed

The broadband plan comes with 500GB data allowance at speed of 50Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 2Mbps. Under this plan, users also get unlimited voice calling benefit to any network across India.

There is, however, a small catch. The plan is only available for new BSNL broadband users, TelecomTalk reports. Also, the plan is only available for a period of 6 months. After that, users will be shifted to 600GB CUL plan which offers 600GB data and unlimited national calling. The plan will be available at Rs 999 per month.

6 paisa cash back on voice calls

BSNL will be offering a cash back of 6 paisa to customers making voice calls. The scheme comes shortly after introducing an unlimited calling offer. It will be offered on voice call that goes beyond 5 minutes.

BSNL broadband plans without daily limits

The Rs 555 broadband plan (called Fibro 100GB) offers up to 20Mbps speed. The plan comes with 100GB data limit for the month. Once the daily data is exhausted, the speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. BSNL also offers unlimited free calling on BSNL network across India. To other networks, night calling is free between 10:30PM to 6:00AM. Also, on Sundays, unlimited calling is applicable on both BSNL and other networks.

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

Moving on, the next plan is available for Rs 749. Called “Superstar 300GB” it comes with 300MB data throughout the month. The plan offers a speed up to 50Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, the speed falls down to 2Mbps. The unlimited calling benefit is the same on this plan too. BSNL is also offering complimentary one-year Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 4:46 PM IST

