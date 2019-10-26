BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali

State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just made a new announcement during this festive season. As per the new announcement, the telecom company is offering a time-limited offer for it’s broadband and landline customers. These subscribers can make unlimited voice calls for a period of two days during Diwali. Taking a closer look, the company is offering unlimited calls on October 27, and October 28. The company also shared additional eligibility and offer details as part of the announcement.

BSNL unlimited voice calls offer details

According to TelecomTalk, this is limited to BSNL users who have subscribed to both landlines as well as broadband services. There are no limited and users can make unlimited calls to any landline or mobile number in India. The company did repeat that this plan will only work for two days. However, BSNL believes that this will be a more helpful and welcome step during Diwali. The report also noted that it already offers unlimited calls on weekends as part of its BSNL Broadband service. This is not the first time when BSNL has done something like this. In past reports, the company introduced similar festive offers to spread the cheer.

The director of the company, Vivek Bansal also issued a statement while making this announcement. Bansal added, “We appreciate that on the festival occasions, our customers share greetings with their friends and families”. BSNL also stated that it will “ramp the Bharat Fibre broadband services coverage” across the country. This will ensure that an increasing number of users can access the services.

BSNL also stated that it plans to offer “umbrella coverage” for Bharat Fibre by March 2020. This statement comes just days after the company received its revival package. For the people not aware, Bharat Fibre is the high-speed broadband service that is available across India. The plans start from Rs 777 per month and go all the way up to Rs 16,999.