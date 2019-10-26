comscore BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL Broadband and Landline subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali
News

BSNL Broadband and Landline subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali

Telecom

Subscribers can make unlimited voice calls for a period of two days during Diwali. Taking a closer look, the company is offering unlimited calls on October 27, and October 28.

  • Published: October 26, 2019 7:16 PM IST
bsnl 4g volte

State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just made a new announcement during this festive season. As per the new announcement, the telecom company is offering a time-limited offer for it’s broadband and landline customers. These subscribers can make unlimited voice calls for a period of two days during Diwali. Taking a closer look, the company is offering unlimited calls on October 27, and October 28. The company also shared additional eligibility and offer details as part of the announcement.

BSNL unlimited voice calls offer details

According to TelecomTalk, this is limited to BSNL users who have subscribed to both landlines as well as broadband services. There are no limited and users can make unlimited calls to any landline or mobile number in India. The company did repeat that this plan will only work for two days. However, BSNL believes that this will be a more helpful and welcome step during Diwali. The report also noted that it already offers unlimited calls on weekends as part of its BSNL Broadband service. This is not the first time when BSNL has done something like this. In past reports, the company introduced similar festive offers to spread the cheer.

The director of the company, Vivek Bansal also issued a statement while making this announcement. Bansal added, “We appreciate that on the festival occasions, our customers share greetings with their friends and families”. BSNL also stated that it will “ramp the Bharat Fibre broadband services coverage” across the country. This will ensure that an increasing number of users can access the services.

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

Also Read

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

BSNL also stated that it plans to offer “umbrella coverage” for Bharat Fibre by March 2020. This statement comes just days after the company received its revival package. For the people not aware, Bharat Fibre is the high-speed broadband service that is available across India. The plans start from Rs 777 per month and go all the way up to Rs 16,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 26, 2019 7:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali
Telecom
BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali
Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

News

Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

RED Hydrogen Phone project canceled as founder retires

News

RED Hydrogen Phone project canceled as founder retires

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

RED Hydrogen Phone project canceled as founder retires

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 10 beta with ZenUI 6

Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali

Telecom

BSNL subscribers can make unlimited voice calls during Diwali
BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

News

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know
Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Smart TVs

Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale
India's mean fixed broadband download speeds rises 16.5 percent: Ookla

Telecom

India's mean fixed broadband download speeds rises 16.5 percent: Ookla
BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT content

Telecom

BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT content

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का अपने ग्राहको को दीवाली तोहफा, दो दिन कर सकते हैं फ्री अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Huawei Enjoy 10s स्मार्टफोन Kirin 710F चिपसेट और 48MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Oppo Reno S स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ दिसंबर 2019 में होगा लॉन्च

Vivo ने लॉन्च किया iQOO Neo 855 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, सुपर लिक्विड कूलिंग और 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग है शामिल

Moto G8 Plus स्मार्टफोन की 29 अक्टूबर से होगी सेल, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details
News
Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details
RED Hydrogen Phone project canceled as founder retires

News

RED Hydrogen Phone project canceled as founder retires
Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 10 beta with ZenUI 6

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 10 beta with ZenUI 6
Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more

News

Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more