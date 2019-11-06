comscore BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

BSNL offers broadband plans starting at Rs 555, and they don’t come with any daily capping. These plans are idea for users who want unrestricted daily data.

State run telco, BSNL, has been constantly revising its prepaid mobile and broadband plans to match the competition. The telecom operator has a number of broadband plans that offer high-speed daily data. But for users who don’t want any daily restrictions, there are some plans that subscribers can opt for. Here is a look at some BSNL broadband plans without any daily data limits.

BSNL broadband plans without daily limits

First reported Telecom Talk, the Rs 555 broadband plan (called Fibro 100GB) offers up to 20Mbps speed. The plan comes with 100GB data limit for the month. Once the daily data is exhausted, the speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. BSNL also offers unlimited free calling on BSNL network across India. To other networks, night calling is free between 10:30PM to 6:00AM. Also, on Sundays, unlimited calling is applicable on both BSNL and other networks.

Moving on, the next plan is available for Rs 749. Called “Superstar 300GB” it comes with 300MB data throughout the month. The plan offers a speed up to 50Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, the speed falls down to 2Mbps. The unlimited calling benefit is the same on this plan too. BSNL is also offering complimentary one-year Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

6 paisa cash back on voice calls

BSNL will be offering a cash back of 6 paisa to customers making voice calls. The scheme comes shortly after introducing an unlimited calling offer. It will be offered on voice call that goes beyond 5 minutes.

BSNL launches triple play plans

Taking on Reliance JioFiberBSNL has launched 10 triple play broadband plans. The state-run telco has partnered with Sri Devi Television (SDV) to offer users with triple-play plans. These plans offer users with cable TV, broadband and landline service. And while BSNL will offer landline and broadband, the cable TV service will be offered by SDV.

All the triple play plans are launched under the company’s Bharat Fibre broadband plans, but users can choose from non-Bharat Fibre plans too. Users who want cable TV, will need to pay Rs 243 extra (non-Bharat Fiber plans). Here is a look at the BSNL triple play broadband plans.

