BSNL broadband users can enjoy 4 months for free: Here's the offer

BSNL has noted that the subscribers who pay in advance for 12 months for any of the broadband, DSL, BharatFibre, BBoWi-Fi Broadband plan or landline plan will get free one month extra.

  Published: January 20, 2020 6:55 PM IST
BSNL is offering up to 4 months of free service to its broadband users across India. The state-run telecom operator will essentially offer these free extra months to users who subscribe to long term advance rental plans for broadband, DSL, BharatFibre, BBoWi-Fi Broadband plan or landline plan, reports TelecomTalk.

According to report, BSNL has noted that the subscribers who pay in advance for 12 months for any of the broadband, DSL, BharatFibre, BBoWi-Fi Broadband plan or landline plan will get free one month extra. It means that by paying for 12 months of service, they will be getting 13 months of service.

Similarly, BSNL users who pay for even longer subscription option like 24 months will get 3 months of extra service. It means they will get 27 months instead of 24 months. The 4 months free offer is on the 36-month subscription for BSNL services. These subscribers will be able to enjoy 4 months extra, or a total of 40 months of service.

How to avail extra months free (up to 4 months)

To avail extra months of service, BSNL will firstly need to opt for longer subscription plans. They can either visit BSNL’s official website and then click the offer banner, or can call BSNL’s toll free number which is 18003451500. Additionally, the service can be availed by visiting company’s nearest customer service center or BSNL office.

  Published Date: January 20, 2020 6:55 PM IST

