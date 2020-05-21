comscore BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day | BGR India
BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day; Here is everything we know

The Combo 18 plan seems to target affordability along with impressive benefits. Let’s check out the rest of the details for the BSNL Combo 18 here.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 6:12 AM IST
State-run telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just launched a plan in a new market. This plan is known as the Combo 18 plan. As part of the reveal, the company shared the details including validity, price, data allowance, and other benefits on Twitter. Beyond this, the tweet also highlighted the availability details for the new plan. As per the information available, the Combo 18 plan seems to target affordability along with impressive benefits. The highlight of the plan seems to be a 1.8GB data allowance per day. Let’s check out the rest of the details for the BSNL Combo 18 here. Also Read - BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline calls until May 31: Check offer

BSNL Combo 18 launched; details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, the Combo 18 plan will feature two-day validity. This prepaid plan is already available in multiple markets across India. This new launch expands it to the Tamil Nadu circle. This plan is currently available in about 22 circles along with Union Territories including Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. However, it is not available in certain states includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. Considering the name, BSNL subscribers just need to pay Rs 18 to get this recharge done. The plan offers free calls across multiple telecom networks. This means that one can make free calls to both BSNL and non-BSNL numbers. However, the company has limited free calls to 250 minutes. Also Read - BSNL now allows ‘unlimited’ voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

BSNL also offers 1.8GB at high-speed and then limits the speeds to 80Kbps once the users reach the threshold. Talking about the availability, this plan is already available in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, and Chattisgarh. Other circles include Gujarat, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Haryana, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Punjab, and Ladakh. Also Read - Coronavirus: Telecom operators urge DoT to offer free access to critical sites

The list also includes Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, UP West, UP East, and Uttarakhand. It is also worth noting that the company has already made major changes in multiple plans across circles. This includes scrapping some plans, making changes to select plans, and introducing new plans.

  Published Date: May 21, 2020 6:12 AM IST

