BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Amidst the ongoing telecom war between multiple service providers in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently the sole operator to have not increased its prices. Other operators including Reliance Jio and Airtel were forced to increase their prepaid plan prices by up to 40 percent. This happened after TRAI’s new regulations came into play recently.

BSNL was also offering a lot of data across most of its prepaid plans, However, now the operator has decided to cut down on validity instead of increasing the prices of select prepaid packs, reports TelecomTalk. BSNL recently announced that it will be cutting down on the prices of three of its prepaid plans. These are the Rs 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans. The three plans reviewed were popular choices for a lot of BSNL subscribers. The following changes were implemented with these packs.

Rs 74, Rs 75 plan

The Rs 74 and Rs 75 plan used to come with 180 days of validity. These plans will, however, now feature a validity of only 90 days. The same validity will continue to apply for the freebies that come bundled with the Rs 74 and Rs 75 plans. The Rs 75 per minute prepaid plan and Rs 74 per second prepaid plan by BSNL offer 2GB data to consumers that will continue to remain valid for 15 days.

BSNL Rs 153 plan

BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid plan also comes with a few changes. The plan previously offered unlimited local and STD calls. Further, users would also benefit from 1.5GB data per day along with a post-FUP speed of 40kbps. They would also get 100 SMS per day. According to the reports, the plan’s validity was earlier 180 days but now has been reduced to 90 days. The freebies, however, will continue to be valid for 28 days.

Note that the new changed BSNL prepaid plans for Rs 75, Rs 74, and Rs 153 will be effective from January 14, 2020. Some of the other BSNL plans including the Rs 29, Rs 47 and Rs 118 plans were also revised. The Rs 118 plan, for instance, now offers only 21 days of validity.