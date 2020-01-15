comscore BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL cuts validity of Rs 74, Rs 75 and Rs 153 prepaid recharge plans, effective from January 14
News

BSNL cuts validity of Rs 74, Rs 75 and Rs 153 prepaid recharge plans, effective from January 14

Telecom

BSNL is the only telecom operator in the country which did not hike its service prices after the new TRAI guidelines, However, now the operator has instead cut down the validity of some plans.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 10:33 AM IST
BSNL Logo

Amidst the ongoing telecom war between multiple service providers in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently the sole operator to have not increased its prices. Other operators including Reliance Jio and Airtel were forced to increase their prepaid plan prices by up to 40 percent. This happened after TRAI’s new regulations came into play recently.

Related Stories


BSNL was also offering a lot of data across most of its prepaid plans, However, now the operator has decided to cut down on validity instead of increasing the prices of select prepaid packs, reports TelecomTalk. BSNL recently announced that it will be cutting down on the prices of three of its prepaid plans. These are the Rs 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans. The three plans reviewed were popular choices for a lot of BSNL subscribers. The following changes were implemented with these packs.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

Rs 74, Rs 75 plan

The Rs 74 and Rs 75 plan used to come with 180 days of validity. These plans will, however, now feature a validity of only 90 days. The same validity will continue to apply for the freebies that come bundled with the Rs 74 and Rs 75 plans. The Rs 75 per minute prepaid plan and Rs 74 per second prepaid plan by BSNL offer 2GB data to consumers that will continue to remain valid for 15 days.

BSNL Rs 153 plan

BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid plan also comes with a few changes. The plan previously offered unlimited local and STD calls. Further, users would also benefit from 1.5GB data per day along with a post-FUP speed of 40kbps. They would also get 100 SMS per day. According to the reports, the plan’s validity was earlier 180 days but now has been reduced to 90 days. The freebies, however, will continue to be valid for 28 days.

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

Also Read

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

Note that the new changed BSNL prepaid plans for Rs 75, Rs 74, and Rs 153 will be effective from January 14, 2020. Some of the other BSNL plans including the Rs 29, Rs 47 and Rs 118 plans were also revised. The Rs 118 plan, for instance, now offers only 21 days of validity.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
News
Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Telecom

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Telecom

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details
OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap

News

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap
Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and more
Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look

News

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100: Take a look
Airtel prepaid plan: Rs 179 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, Life Insurance worth Rs 2 Lakh

Telecom

Airtel prepaid plan: Rs 179 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, Life Insurance worth Rs 2 Lakh

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ‘The Frame’ TV Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा सैमसंग का 'द फ्रेम' स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें फीचर्स

फेसबुक गेमिंग की ग्रोथ 210%, एमेजॉन Twitch अभी भी पहले नंबर पर

बजाज चेतक भारत में एक लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलता है 95 किलोमीटर

Infinix Hot 8 Flipkart sale आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, 3 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB रैम की कीमत है 6999 रुपये

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर, कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
News
Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook