BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan; offers 500GB data, Hotstar premium subscription and more

With the new BSNL broadband plan, you can get download speeds of up to 50Mbps. Here is all you need to know about the new plan.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 10:04 AM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge

BSNL increased validity of Prepaid Plan Rs. 1,699

As expected, Reliance JioFiber has gone all aggressive with its broadband plans. And that hasn’t stopped incumbent telecom operators like BSNL to introduce new broadband plans with better benefits. The new BSNL broadband plan, called Super Star 500 offers good data benefit and complimentary subscription to Hotstar. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL broadband plan detailed

Talking about the Super Star 500 plan, BSNL is offering users with 500GB data. There are two options – Bharat Fibre plan and DSL plan. If you have fiber optics connection in your area, you can go for Bharat Fibre plan which will give you up to 50Mbps speed.

In case, fiber optics isn’t available, you will have to go for DSL plan, under which you will get 10Mbps speed. Post FUP limit, speed will be throttled down to 2Mbps. As noted by TelecomTalk, BSNL is offering this plan in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar.

Talking about the monthly rental, the plan will set you back by Rs 949 per month. Also, BSNL is not offering any annual or two-year subscription with this plan.

BSNL Super Star 500 plan benefits

Talking about the benefits of this BSNL broadband plan, you get complimentary Hotstar Premium, which is otherwise available for Rs 999 annually. That’s not all, subscribers also get unlimited local and national calling to any network in India for free.

There is also Super Star 300 plan available for Rs 749 a month, and it offers 300GB data. Rest of the benefits of the plan remain the same as the Super Star 500 plan.

BSNL is also bringing back its Rs 777 broadband plan to better compete with Reliance JioFiber. The state-owned telecom service provider has the largest broadband network in the country. Now, the operator has relaunched the Rs 777 plan and it co-exists with the Rs 849 broadband plan. Before BSNL revised its broadband plans, the Rs 777 plan came bundled with 500GB data and 50Mbps speed for a month. The after-FUP speed for the plan was 2Mbps.

