BSNL discontinues its International Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles: Report

Telecom

BSNL has reportedly discontinued its international Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles. But the telecom operator has only suspended this service for Android users, meaning iOS users might still be able to use it.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 1:14 PM IST
bsnl 4g volte

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly discontinued its international Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles. But the telecom operator has only suspended this service for Android users, meaning iOS users might still be able to use it. Currently, the International Wi-Fi service from BSNL is not available for those prepaid users who are based in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the company has also discontinued the Rs 501 BSNL International Wi-Fi pack in the same telecom circles. To recall, with the Rs 501 plan, BSNL was giving unlimited data benefits via Wi-Fi hotspots with a validity period of 30 days. Sadly, this plan is not available anymore and the reason behind the suspension is still unknown, TelecomTalk reports. The cited source says that this plan is available in other BSNL circles.

For those who are unaware, with the International Wi-Fi service, BSNL helps its customers get unlimited data over partner Wi-Fi hotspots across the globe. The company says that one can connect to these Wi-Fi hotspots via My BSNL app, which is available for both Android and iOS platforms. Users will just have to make sure that the roaming function has been activated before leaving India.

Separately, BSNL seems to be working on rolling out its 4G VoLTE services on a larger scale. This new information about wider rollout comes almost two years after other telecom giants rolled out their VoLTE services. It looks like BSNL wants to offer the latest communication protocol and improved speeds to its subscriber base. The company has not been able to be as agile as other telecom operators because of financial issues.

As per a report, the company is currently testing its 4G VoLTE service on about 30 smartphones in multiple areas. The report went on to state that the company is currently rolling out 4G VoLTE at 8,500 eNodes across the country. Apart from financial strength, another reason for the lax roll out is the lack of a dedicated 4G spectrum.

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 1:14 PM IST

