News

BSNL double data offer with Rs 109 prepaid plan: Here are the details

Telecom

BSNL is offering double data benefits with its Rs 109 prepaid plan till March 31, 2021. Here are the details of the double data offer.

bsnl

BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 109 to offer double data. The company’s Rs 109 prepaid plan, also known as the Mitharam Plus plan, was launched in December 2019. However, a Telecom Talk report claims that the double data offer is only valid till March 31, 2021, after which the plan will be discontinued from April 1. Notably, the Rs 109 plan by BSNL is a plan extension recharge that offers 75 days of validity. Also Read - BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan revised, now offers unlimited voice calls

BSNL’s double data offer for Rs 109 plan is already live in the Kerala circle, according to the report. The plan is useful for people who want to keep their BSNL number, as the Mirtharam Plus is plan is essentially an extension plan. It is unclear why BSNL has decided to discontinue the plan. Also Read - BSNL Cinema Plus service Launched at Rs 129 per month: Access to SonyLiv, Zee5 and more

BSNL’s Rs 109 prepaid plan to offer double data

BSNL’S Rs 109 prepaid offer includes several benefits include calls and data. The plan was launched with 5GB of data, but now offers a total of 10GB of data, thanks to the ongoing double data offer. Do keep in mind that users will need to recharge before March 31 to avail the double data offer benefits. The plan also includes truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls including MTNL. This includes on-net and off-net calls. The total data offered under this plan is 10GB. Notably, the freebies are only valid for 20 days. The validity of the plan is 75 days. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

The Rs 109 prepaid plan by BSNL was originally launched with 5GB of data, 250 minutes of daily voice call benefits to any network across India, and a validity of 90 days. On exhaustion of the free voice calling benefit, users will be charged at 1.2 paise per second for on-net local and STD calls. The off-net local and STD calls will be charged at 1.5 paise per second.

Apart from the Rs 109 prepaid plan, more validity extension plans from BSNL include PV 106, and PV 107. BSNL’s PV 106 plan comes with a validity of 100 days. Other benefits include 3GB of data, 100 minutes of free voice calls in LSA and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi, as well as free BSNL Tunes for 60 days.  The PV 107 will also be valid for 100 days, and the rest of the benefits are similar as well.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 9:07 AM IST

Best Sellers