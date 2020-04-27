BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Work from Home broadband plan further ahead in TamilNadu Circle. The free Work@Home broadband plan offers 5GB daily data with at 10Mbps speed to all existing and new BSNL landline customers. Also Read - BSNL यूजर्स की बल्ले बल्ले, 19 मई तक फ्री मिलेगा इंटरनेट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

The state-owned telecom operator made the announcement through BSNL TamilNadu Twitter handle. As first reported by TelecomTalk, the free Work@Home broadband plan availability has been extended until May 19. An image was uploaded by the telecom operator on Twitter noting that the users who have opted for the plan will get 5GB daily data at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps.

As previously reported, this BSNL Work@Home broadband plan was initially launched in March. It was applicable across all regions in India, including the Andaman and Nicobar region. The telco had kept the deadline until first lockdown, which was April 14. But the lockdown extended and that meant people still have to work from their homes. Hence, BSNL has also extended the plan till May 19.

Meanwhile, BSNL and MTNL recently extended the validity period of the prepaid mobile services after the first 21 days lockdown. Those BSNL mobile users whose validity expired during the lockdown period were given a free extension. Furthermore, the telecom operators also gave free talktime of Rs 10 even after zero balance during the lockdown period.