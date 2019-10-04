BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days

State-run telco, BSNL, announced a new festive offer which will provide additional benefits to new and existing users. The offer in question here is where the telecom operator has extended the validity of its popular yearly prepaid plan. The BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 365 days validity. It has now been extended by 90 days. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan benefits detailed

As mentioned above, the plan used to offer 365 days validity. In August this year, BSNL extended the validity to 455 days for a limited period. Now, the same is applicable on new recharge as well. Talking about benefits, the telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.

After 250 daily minutes have been consumed, you will be charged as per base tariff for all other outgoing calls. The plan also offers 2GB daily data along with 100 daily SMS (local and national). What’s more, you also get free personalized ring back tone (PRBT) with the ability to choose and change unlimited songs.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 186 plans revised

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps.

Now, coming to the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2GB. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.