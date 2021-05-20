BSNL offers 100 minutes free calling with select plans to aid COVID-19, Cyclone Tauktae affected users

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced that it will extend the free validity for users whose prepaid plans expired on or after April 1. The state-owned telecom operator that free benefits are being introduced to users who are affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Tauktae. Besides extending the validity period, BSNL will also provide 100 minutes of free calling to those affected prepaid customers. Also Read - BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan introduced, 4 prepaid plans discontinued

The telecom operator cited that the affected prepaid customers will get an extension of validity up to May 31. The extension will be offered free of cost and as per the ET Telecom report, the free validity and 100 minutes calling benefit will be available on Rs 107, Rs 197, and Rs 397 plan vouchers. Apparently, subscribers will get a further discount if they recharge the packs from the MyBSNL app. Also Read - Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021 when compared to Jio, Vi: TRAI

Pravin Kumar Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, urged BSNL customers to get their recharges done online and instead of heading to retail stores. “BSNL is committed to serve its subscribers during this difficult period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website, and other popular wallet services. BSNL subscribers can also avail 4 percent upfront discount with MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family,” he said in a statement. Also Read - BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan offers more validity than Jio, Airtel, Vi: All 4 plans compared

The telco last month extended its Rs 398 special tariff voucher (STV) unlimited prepaid plan. While the offer was supposed to end on April 9, BSNL extended the plan till July 8.

The initiative comes in the wake of leading telco operators Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) announcement on COVID-19 relief packs for low-income subscribers. Both the operators have introduced Rs 49 prepaid plan free to low-income users, and Rs 79 double-talktime voucher.