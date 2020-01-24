BSNL has increased the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days. The change comes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that Rs 1,999 prepaid plan will offer 436 days of validity. This increased validity will only be available between January 26, 2020 and February 15, 2020. The new plan comes with 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. If you are a BSNL customer then you should note that this extra validity offer is available only for a limited period.

While Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea increased tariffs last month, BSNL decided not to hike the price. In fact, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited started offering extra validity with select plans. The move allowed BSNL to stay clear of the private telecom players. BSNL remains popular among consumers despite the fact that it lacks 4G services. However, the lack of 4G services also limits the operator from reaching a larger set of customers.

BSNL Rs 1,999 extra validity offer: All you need to know

The state-owned BSNL used to offer validity of 365 days with its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, the operator has announced extended validity for this plan. The operator is offering extended validity of 71 days. The offer period is from January 26, 2020 to February 15, 2020. Those who make the recharge with Rs 1,999 will get additional validity of 71 days. After the extended validity, the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan will be valid for a total of 436 days.

The plan also offers unlimited voice calling but is capped at 250 minutes per day. It also includes BSNL TV subscription for the entire validity period. Previously, the plan offered SonyLIV subscription but was discontinued last month. BSNL had offered extra validity of 60 days with the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan last month. The new offer should help the operator attract new customers as it prepares for 4G roll out.

The Rs 1,999 long-term validity plan from BSNL is available for both existing and new customers. According to Telecom Talk, new subscribers will be able to choose Rs 1,999 plan as their first recharge (FRC) option as well. In comparison, Reliance Jio has a special offer on its yearly prepaid plan of Rs 2,199. It is available for Rs 2,020, the offer price that was announced at the end of 2019. The plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 12,000 minutes of non-Jio FUP minutes. The plan with a validity of 365 days also offers 100 SMSes per day. Airtel and Vodafone offer long-term yearly plans of Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399 respectively.