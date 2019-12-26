BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator is introducing new offers, as part of its Christmas and New Year 2020 celebrations. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has increased the validity of its yearly prepaid recharge by another 60 days. The plan, which is priced at Rs 1,999, now offers a total validity of 425 days from the date of recharge. The plan also sees minor tweaks in the benefits offered by the company. The operator is now offering BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscriptions at no extra cost.

BSNL Rs 1,999 revised with extended validity

The government-owned public sector undertaking is revamping its prepaid lineup ahead of New Year 2020. The telecom operator has also confirmed that other plans priced at Rs 450 and Rs 250 each will also come with extra talk time benefit. According to Telecom Talk, the operator is also bundling BSNL TV subscription with the Rs 97 prepaid voucher. The service is basically an OTT application from the state-owned operator. It allows BSNL users to watch video on demand, movies and others.

As far as the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan is concerned, customers will now get extended validity for a period of 425 days. The yearly plan which came with 365 days of benefit, the operator is now extending the validity by 60 days. As far as benefits are concerned, users get unlimited voice calls to any network within the country. The plan also comes with 3GB data benefit per day and 100 SMSes per day. Now, there is also BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription available for free with this plan.

This offer will be available across all the telecom circles from December 25, 2019 to January 31, 2020. There is also a Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL that offers similar benefits. So, there is a possibility that we will see this plan being discontinued. This could be BSNL’s way of following Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio, which have revised their tariffs. The state-owned operator has not confirmed whether it does plan to discontinue this plan just yet.

Extra Talk Time Offer on Select Recharge Plans

In addition to validity extension of the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, BSNL has also confirmed that it is updating two recharge plans. Priced at Rs 450 and Rs 250, these prepaid plans now ship with extra talk time. The Rs 450 prepaid plan offers Rs 500 talk time while the Rs 250 prepaid plan comes with talk time benefit of Rs 275. This offer is valid from December 24, 2019 to January 2, 2020. “BSNL is committed to offering excellent services at an affordable price to its subscribers,’ Director Sheetla Prasad said.