BSNL free 1-year Amazon Prime offer discontinued 'till further notice'

BSNL Amazon Prime offer was made available to many BSNL postpaid and broadband users from a long time.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has abruptly halted its one-year free Amazon Prime promotional offer without any notice. The offer stands discontinued ’til further notice’. The BSNL Kerala website and Twitter handle has confirmed the news. It writes “the Amazon Prime one year subscription promotional offer is discontinued till further notice please.” Also Read - Now BSNL is giving you money to recharge other numbers: Check offer

The offer was made available to many BSNL postpaid and broadband users from a long time. The state-run telecom operator had started the Amazon Prime offer in 2018, and was initially available to high value postpaid plans and broadband users. Recently, BSNL had extended the offer to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399. Additionally, the postpaid mobile users and prepaid users were also given the free subscription of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. Unfortunately, its discontinued for now, first reported by OnlyTech (via Gadgets360). Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

Meanwhile, BSNL is giving you money to recharge other numbers. The telecom operator updated its Android app and announced that it is now offering 4 percent discount to users who recharge for other BSNL numbers. Earlier this month, BSNL had announced two schemes – “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others.

However, at that time, the telco did not reveal any cashback scheme. But now it has confirmed that users “who are recharging for their known’s and relatives” will get 4 percent discount on the recharge amount. The offer is valid till May 31 with the scheme applicable to registered users.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 1:06 PM IST

