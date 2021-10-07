comscore BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service
News

BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service

Telecom

BSNL FTTH 100 Mbps high-speed internet from broadband will be available to the customers at less cost, which will help in easy work from online home classes and other digital services in a very convenient way.

bsnl broadband plan

Government-owned telecom company BSNL launched a new FTTH broadband plan priced under Rs 1000. The telco is offering fiber connectivity with unlimited high-speed broadband from 256 Kbps to 100 Mbps. Two plans are launched, including a 100 Mbps plan priced at Rs 749 and a 200 Mbps plan available at Rs 949. Additionally, customers will get CPE called Home Optical Network Termination consists of 4X100 Mbps Ethernet ports and two normal telephone ports. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

With the fiber-to-the-home service, you will get the benefit of high-speed internet connectivity without any hindrance.  People using the internet at their homes and government and private sector employees and officials will get sufficient speed for high-loaded internet sites and other uses. Also Read - Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

FTTH 100 Mbps high-speed internet from broadband will be available to the customers at less cost, which will help in easy work from online home classes and other digital services in a very convenient way. Also Read - BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

BSNL FTTH Rs 749 plan

The BSNL FTTH Rs 749 plan gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. You get access to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services along with Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Yupp TV Live, NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies, and Yupp TV scope. The plan is priced at Rs 749. Additionally, you will get a power back unit with a whole load backup of four hours and a regular backup of three days.

The company has launched another Rs 799 with 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL FTTH Rs 949 plan

The second FTTH plan offers 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. It is priced at Rs 949. Both the plans are available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles. The validity of both plans is up to March 2022.

Services offered by BSNL FTTH broadband plan

  1. Basic Internet Access Service controlled and uncontrolled from 256Kbps to 1000Mbps.
  2. TV over IP Service (MPEG2).
  3. Video on Demand (VoD)(MPEG4) play like VCR
  4. Audio on Demand Service
  5. Bandwidth on Demand (User and or service configurable)
  6. Remote Education
  7. Point to Point and Point to Multi-Point Video Conferencing, virtual classroom
  8. Voice and Video Telephony over IP: Connection under control of centrally located soft switches
  9. Interactive Gaming
  10. VPN on broadband
  11. Dial-up VPN Service
  12. Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS)
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2021 8:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in India
Photo Gallery
Best smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in India
Best smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service

Telecom

BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

Apps

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

News

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service

Telecom

BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service
BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

Telecom

BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19
Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak
BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

Telecom

BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls
BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan

हिंदी समाचार

क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए आया नया हाई-फाई गेम: प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू, 25 नवम्बर को होगा लॉन्च

Poco M4 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, MediaTek चिप के साथ मिलेगी 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग

BGMI में अब मिलेगा पबजी मोबाइल वाला मजा, गेम में जुड़ रहे हैं ढेरों पुराने मोड

जी डिजिटल ने BGR Gaming Awards 2021 का किया शानदार आयोजन

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: इन रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए फ्री में पाएं कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं

News

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features

News

Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report
Apps
Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report
Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

News

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details
OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11
Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more
Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers