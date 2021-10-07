BSNL has launched a new Rs 749 broadband plan: Comes with VOD, VPN service

Government-owned telecom company BSNL launched a new FTTH broadband plan priced under Rs 1000. The telco is offering fiber connectivity with unlimited high-speed broadband from 256 Kbps to 100 Mbps. Two plans are launched, including a 100 Mbps plan priced at Rs 749 and a 200 Mbps plan available at Rs 949. Additionally, customers will get CPE called Home Optical Network Termination consists of 4X100 Mbps Ethernet ports and two normal telephone ports. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

With the fiber-to-the-home service, you will get the benefit of high-speed internet connectivity without any hindrance. People using the internet at their homes and government and private sector employees and officials will get sufficient speed for high-loaded internet sites and other uses. Also Read - Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

FTTH 100 Mbps high-speed internet from broadband will be available to the customers at less cost, which will help in easy work from online home classes and other digital services in a very convenient way. Also Read - BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

BSNL FTTH Rs 749 plan

The BSNL FTTH Rs 749 plan gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. You get access to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services along with Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Yupp TV Live, NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies, and Yupp TV scope. The plan is priced at Rs 749. Additionally, you will get a power back unit with a whole load backup of four hours and a regular backup of three days.

The company has launched another Rs 799 with 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL FTTH Rs 949 plan

The second FTTH plan offers 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. It is priced at Rs 949. Both the plans are available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles. The validity of both plans is up to March 2022.

Services offered by BSNL FTTH broadband plan