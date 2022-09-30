comscore BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Bsnl Inches Closer To Pan India 4g Launch Check Details
News

BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch: Check details

Telecom

TCS and BSNL are in the final stage of closing a contract estimated to be worth $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) in a bid to roll out 4G services in India.

Highlights

  • BSNL and TCS are in the final stage of signing a contract for rolling out 4G services in India.
  • TCS will supply indigenously made 4G equipment to BSNL for 4G deployment.
  • BSNL is expected to start rolling out its 4G services pan India starting 2023.
bsnl

At a time when telecom companies in India, which includes Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), are gearing to launch 5G services in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working on working on rolling out its 4G services across the country. Now, reports suggest that the state-owned telecom operator is inching closer to pan-India 4G rollout in the country. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

BSNL planned to roll out its 4G services in India back in 2019. However, its plans got delayed after the Indian government mandated that the company uses 4G equipment from only domestic companies. Shortly after, the company issued a letter of intent to which only TCS responded. After that TCS began its trials in the country. Now, a new report says that BSNL and TCS are closer to signing a deal for 4G roll out in India. Also Read - 5G network in India: 100 mn Indian mobile users are ready to upgrade in 2023

According to a report by The Economic Times, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and BSNL are in the final stage of closing a contract estimated to be worth $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) in a bid to roll out 4G services in India. The report also says that the two companies have ironed out differences over various terms of the deals and the pricing and that they are close to finishing the final paperwork. Also Read - India to get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years, says MoS Devusinh Chauhan

Once the two companies have signed the final deal, Tejas Networks, which is a Tata Sons subsidiary, will manufacture the equipment necessary for roll out of 4G services in India. Together, the two companies are expected to roll out BSNL’s 4G services across 100,000 sites across the country.

Notably, while the move will take BSNL a step closer to 4G roll out, subscribers will still have to wait until 2023 to be able to use the company’s 4G services across the country.

Separately, another report by the publication says that TCS will demonstrate indigenously developed 4G network, 5G use-cases and satellite communication readiness at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022. The event will run up to October 4, 2022 and during that time, PM Modi will also flag off 5G services in India.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 2:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more
News
LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more
LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

News

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India

Gaming

BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India

Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

Gaming

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

News

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch

Twitter's Edit button is officially here

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: In pics

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately