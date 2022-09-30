BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch

At a time when telecom companies in India, which includes Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), are gearing to launch 5G services in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working on working on rolling out its 4G services across the country. Now, reports suggest that the state-owned telecom operator is inching closer to pan-India 4G rollout in the country. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

BSNL planned to roll out its 4G services in India back in 2019. However, its plans got delayed after the Indian government mandated that the company uses 4G equipment from only domestic companies. Shortly after, the company issued a letter of intent to which only TCS responded. After that TCS began its trials in the country. Now, a new report says that BSNL and TCS are closer to signing a deal for 4G roll out in India.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and BSNL are in the final stage of closing a contract estimated to be worth $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) in a bid to roll out 4G services in India. The report also says that the two companies have ironed out differences over various terms of the deals and the pricing and that they are close to finishing the final paperwork.

Once the two companies have signed the final deal, Tejas Networks, which is a Tata Sons subsidiary, will manufacture the equipment necessary for roll out of 4G services in India. Together, the two companies are expected to roll out BSNL’s 4G services across 100,000 sites across the country.

Notably, while the move will take BSNL a step closer to 4G roll out, subscribers will still have to wait until 2023 to be able to use the company’s 4G services across the country.

Separately, another report by the publication says that TCS will demonstrate indigenously developed 4G network, 5G use-cases and satellite communication readiness at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022. The event will run up to October 4, 2022 and during that time, PM Modi will also flag off 5G services in India.