comscore BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan as private telcos plan another tariff hike
News

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan as private telcos plan another tariff hike

Telecom

As private telecom players gear up for second round of tariff hike, BSNL has silently increased validity on its existing prepaid plan. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: February 15, 2020 2:04 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

BSNL continues to remain the most competitive telecom service provider in the country. The state-owned telecom operator has now increased validity on its Rs 999 prepaid plan. The move is in stark contrast to private players who are revising their tariffs to improve their revenue. BSNL is also expected to get 4G working in major markets soon. With these revised plans and 4G service, BSNL will emerge as a viable alternative to Reliance Jio and Airtel in India.

Related Stories


BSNL Rs 999 prepaid plan: What has changed

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has increased the validity of its prepaid plan priced at Rs 999. The operator is offering 30 additional days as part of this revised offer. The plan now comes with 270 days of validity as opposed to 240 days previously offered with this plan. This is also a limited period extension and will be valid from February 15, 2020 to March 31, 2020. The plan only offers voice calling benefits and there are no additional benefits with this plan.

It is important to note that this plan is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for now. The promotional offer comes just days after BSNL introduced a similar offer for its Marutham plan, which is priced at Rs 1,188. With the Marutham plan, BSNL lowered the validity to 300 days. Now, it is increasing the validity for its Rs 999 voice-only plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. With this plan, BSNL subscribers get unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day.

BSNL revises Rs 1,188 'Marutham' prepaid plan with 300 days validity

Also Read

BSNL revises Rs 1,188 'Marutham' prepaid plan with 300 days validity

The calling is applicable on any network within the country for a period of 270 days. With this plan, BSNL users can also make calls to subscribers in Mumbai and Delhi circles. It is a disappointment that this plan does not offer even basic data options. So, if you decide to get this plan then do so only if you make a lot of calls in a day. This plan is also not available across all the telecom circles where BSNL operates. The operator recently introduced two 4G prepaid plans for select circles.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 15, 2020 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan
Telecom
BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan
Nokia 2.3 gets price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Deals

Nokia 2.3 gets price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again

News

Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan
AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January: TRAI

News

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January: TRAI
Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Telecom

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans
BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

News

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus और S20 Ultra भारत में 66,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुए लॉन्च

पैनासोनिक (Panasonic) लेकर आया कनेक्टेड लिविंग प्लेटफॉर्म मिराई

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के 29,000 रुपये तक सस्ते होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again
News
Google removes ToTok app from Play Store again
Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out
FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

News

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days
AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately