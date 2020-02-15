BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan

BSNL continues to remain the most competitive telecom service provider in the country. The state-owned telecom operator has now increased validity on its Rs 999 prepaid plan. The move is in stark contrast to private players who are revising their tariffs to improve their revenue. BSNL is also expected to get 4G working in major markets soon. With these revised plans and 4G service, BSNL will emerge as a viable alternative to Reliance Jio and Airtel in India.

BSNL Rs 999 prepaid plan: What has changed

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has increased the validity of its prepaid plan priced at Rs 999. The operator is offering 30 additional days as part of this revised offer. The plan now comes with 270 days of validity as opposed to 240 days previously offered with this plan. This is also a limited period extension and will be valid from February 15, 2020 to March 31, 2020. The plan only offers voice calling benefits and there are no additional benefits with this plan.

It is important to note that this plan is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for now. The promotional offer comes just days after BSNL introduced a similar offer for its Marutham plan, which is priced at Rs 1,188. With the Marutham plan, BSNL lowered the validity to 300 days. Now, it is increasing the validity for its Rs 999 voice-only plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. With this plan, BSNL subscribers get unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day.

The calling is applicable on any network within the country for a period of 270 days. With this plan, BSNL users can also make calls to subscribers in Mumbai and Delhi circles. It is a disappointment that this plan does not offer even basic data options. So, if you decide to get this plan then do so only if you make a lot of calls in a day. This plan is also not available across all the telecom circles where BSNL operates. The operator recently introduced two 4G prepaid plans for select circles.