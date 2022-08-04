Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan for its users. The highlights of the new BSL prepaid plan is 75GB of data per month with a validity of 300 days. The recharge plan will cost you Rs 2022. Here are the details of this newly launched BSNL prepaid plan. Also Read - BSNL to deploy 5G connectivity in India in 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

BSNL launches a new prepaid plan in India: All details

BSNL has rolled out a new prepaid plan in India that offers 75 GB of data per month. After exhausting the data, the speed of the internet will reduce to 40 Kbps. Notably, this data will come for the first 60 days only, after which users will have to recharge with data vouchers offered by the telecom operator.

Additionally, users will also get 300 days of service validity, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan is more for heavy data users and are looking for prepaid plans with long validity.

BSNL also offers an annual data prepaid plan worth Rs 3,299 that offers 2.5GB of data per month for 12 months. Another Rs 2,299 prepaid plan offers 1.5 GB per month for 12 months and the Rs 1,251 prepaid annual plan offers 0.75 GB per month for 12 months.

Recently, BSNL also launched two new prepaid plans worth Rs 228 prepaid plan that offers 2 GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Another was Rs 239 plan that also offers all the benefits offered by the above-mentioned plan as well as Rs 10 talktime. The BSNL prepaid plan will get the user 2 GB data per day along with 100 messages per day.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) recently conducted a 5G spectrum auction in India wherein Jio emerged as the highest bidder, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea. These telecom companies are expected to start deploying 5G networks in various parts of the country starting October this year.