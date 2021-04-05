BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has added a new prepaid plan, the Rs 197 plan, to its existing list of packs in India. Also Read - Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021 when compared to Jio, Vi: TRAI

The government-owned telecom operator has also discontinued some plans while increasing the price of one of the plans. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan offers more validity than Jio, Airtel, Vi: All 4 plans compared

BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plans introduced

The BSNL Rs 197 plan provides people with 2GB of free data per day. If the data is used up, people will be able to use the data at the reduced speeds of 80 Kbps. The plan also includes free voice calls, free 100 SMSs a day, and access to the Zing Music app. Also Read - BSNL annual prepaid recharge offer of Rs 1,999 revised with extra validity: Check details

However, the free goodies are available for only 18 days. The plan, otherwise, comes with a validity of 180 days, which is mainly to keep the BSNL number active.

The new prepaid plan is in addition to the Rs 249 and Rs 298 prepaid plans. Both plans offer 1GB of data per day, free unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMSs a day for free. The exception is the inclusion of free Eros Now subscription available with the Rs 298 plan. While the Rs 249 plan has a validity of 60 days, the Rs 298 plan has a 56-day validity.

4 BSNL plans withdrawn

Apart from introducing a new plan, BSNL has discontinued some. The telecom operator has withdrawn the Rs 49, the Rs 109, the Rs 998, and the Rs 1,098 prepaid plans. People who have any of these plans active will be able to use them until the validity expires. Following this, they will be required to recharge with another plan.

Additionally, the BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan‘s price has been increased. It is now priced at Rs 397 but will continue providing the same benefits. To recall, the plan offers 2GB of data per day (for 60 days), 100 SMSs a day, and access to free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

The freebies will be available for 60 days, however, the plan comes with a validity of 365 days.