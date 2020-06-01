BSNL introduces Rs 2 prepaid grace plan option: All you need to know

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new grace recharge option for its prepaid users. The telecom operator has previously offered Rs 19 grace plan recharge option to extend the validity of prepaid plan for users who are unable to recharge immediately, but want to continue with the active connection. For such users, now there is Rs 2 value worth validity existing plan as well. Also Read - BSNL लेकर आई खास ऑफर, इन प्लान्स के साथ मिलेगा गूगल होम मिनी और नेस्ट मिनी

The latest offer of Rs 2 grace plan from BSNL extends the validity of the plan by three days, reports TelecomTalk. However, it is important to note that there are no other benefits offered in this plan. The extension offer can be availed in every telecom circle where BSNL provides its services. What it offers is that if you do not wish to recharge your prepaid connection immediately, so on the last day of the validity, you recharge your number with Rs 2. This will add a grace three days validity. Also Read - BSNL ने पेश किया लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान, एक बार रिचार्ज पर 365 दिनों के लिए मिलेगा डेटा

If we talk about the previous Rs 19 offer, it extended the plan by 30 days. Again, there were no other benefits given. Also Read - BSNL launches Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data for Rs 786

In another news, BSNL is offering a new prepaid plan on the occasion of Eid 2020 at Rs 786 for three months. This is a promotional offer and will be available for 30 days, as per the telco. The plan comes bundled with talktime worth Rs 786, 30GB of data usage with 90 days validity.

The new BSNL plan is available in select circles, which include Kerala, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh for now. So, if you have a BSNL number and reside in any of the aforementioned areas, get this plan today. You can get the recharge done via BSNL website, app, or any third-party recharge platform.