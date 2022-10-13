Bharat Sanchar Nigan Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid plans in India. The two prepaid plans come with a validity of 30 days and 90 days and are priced at Rs 269 and Rs 769 respectively. Additionally, the plans also offer 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. Also Read - 5G in India: Check availability, SIM details, tariff plans for 5G connectivity by Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

BSNL launches Rs 269 and Rs 769 prepaid plans in India

Here are the details of the two newly launched plans: Also Read - BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch: Check details

Rs 269 prepaid plan Also Read - BSNL’s 4G service launch delayed again: Report

This prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, buyers will also get access to BSNL Tunes which lets users change songs without any restrictions. Buyers will also get other benefits with this plan including Challenges Arena games, Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun, and Zing. This BSNL prepaid plan, priced at Rs 269, comes with a validity of 30 days.

Rs 769 prepaid plan

Just like the Rs 269 prepaid plan, this BSNL plan also offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan provides access to Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, and more. It comes with a validity of 90 days.

The two newly launched BSNL prepaid plans are aimed at users who are looking for a monthly or quarterly prepaid plan with a sufficient amount of daily data and other basic benefits.

For the unversed, BSNL has announced that it will roll out nationwide 4G services in India soon. As per a report, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and BSNL are in the final stage of closing a contract estimated to be worth $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) in a bid to roll out 4G services in India.

This is happening at a time when other telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) are gearing up to roll out 5G services in India. At IMC 2022, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that over 200 cities will get access to 5G services in the next six months, that is, by March 2023.