BSNL introduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans with 20Mbps
BSNL introduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans with 20Mbps speeds, unlimited calling

The telecom operator is reportedly running a promotional offer for these Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans.

  Published: December 30, 2019 11:50 AM IST
BSNL has introduced two new broadband postpaid plans for its subscribers. These new plans pricing is Rs 299 and Rs 491. As for the benefits, they offer 20Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling benefits for combo BSNL landline service. That said, these are not unlimited broadband plans and they come with monthly FUP limit.

The telecom operator is reportedly running a promotional offer for these Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans. As per TelecomTalk report, the offer is from December 27 and will be valid till 90 days from the date of introduction. Alongside the 20Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling facility, the Rs 299 plan offers 50GB of FUP limit.

Coming to the Rs 491 broadband plan, it includes 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. There is also unlimited voice calling option to any network within India using BSNL landline. The report mentions that BSNL will collect Rs 500 security deposit from the new users. It can also be subscribed by existing customers.

Recently, BSNL brought back Rs 777 broadband plan. It comes with 500GB data allowance at speed of 50Mbps. Once the data is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 2Mbps. Under this plan, users also get unlimited voice calling benefit to any network across India.

There is, however, a small catch. The plan is only available for new BSNL broadband users. Also, the plan is only available for a period of 6 months. In case your internet usage is high, then BSNL also offers a Rs 1,199 plan, which is also called the 10GB CUL Family plan. The service provider offers customers 10GB data on a daily basis on this plan.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 11:50 AM IST

