BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering free 5GB of data for a span of 30 days to its subscribers. However, not every user is eligible to get this offer. BSNL while announcing this offer on its official social media handles has said that all the subscribers who switch to its service from other telecom service providers will be eligible to get these benefits. Also Read - Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

Furthermore, the telecom service said that this offer is valid only until January 15. This means that users who switch to BSNL from other telecom service providers on or before January 15 will get 5GB of free data with a month-long validity. Other users, who decide to make the switch post January 15 will not get these benefits. Also Read - Best prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio

How BSNL subscribers can get these benefits?

There’s more to do. BSNL in a long list of requirements shared on Twitter said that just porting their numbers will not make subscribers eligible to get these benefits. The telecom service provider said that the new subscribers will also have to share their reason for switching to BSNL on social media using the hashtag #SwitchToBSNL, and tag and follow BSNL on social media platforms. Also Read - BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

New subscribers will also have to share a screenshot of their tweet or post explaining their reason to switch to BSNL with the telecom service provider over a Direct Message on Twitter or on the company’s Whatsapp number – 9457086024 – with the respective mobile numbers.

“ It is compulsory to share/retweet all related BSNL’s post related to this campaign on your timeline with #SwitchToBSNL,” the company wrote in terms and conditions for getting the mentioned benefits. This means that if the new subscribers fail to meet any of these requirements, the company can choose not to extend them these benefits.

Notably, the announcement comes shortly after the company introduced a new recharge plan worth Rs 94 for its prepaid subscribers. This plan offers a total of 3GB of data along and it comes with a validity of 75 days. It also offers 100 free domestic minutes to all networks, national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai and 60 days of default tunes.