Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan at a price of Rs 499 in India. This broadband plan is limited only to specific circles, which means not everyone will be able to get the benefits of that the plan offers. Let’s check all the details and benefits that the new BSNL broadband plan offers. Also Read - BSNL offers 100 minutes free calling with select plans to aid COVID-19, Cyclone Tauktae affected users

New BSNL Broadband plan – check details

The newly launched Rs 499 broadband plan has been launched specifically for Andaman and Nicobar circle. Under this broadband plan, BSNL users get 10Mbps download speed up to 40GB with post FUP download speed of 512Kbps. Kerala Telecom was the first to report about the plan. Also Read - BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan introduced, 4 prepaid plans discontinued

The telecom operator has confirmed that the BSNL broadband plan is applicable for all new BSNL fiber broadband customers for six months. After the validity is over, users will be migrated to the 150GB plan. Also Read - Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021 when compared to Jio, Vi: TRAI

BSNL vs Airtel Xtreme vs JioFiber

The new BSNL broadband plan at Rs 499 goes against competitive plans from Airtel Xtreme and JioFiber plans. Airtel Xtreme also offers Rs 499 plan that offers unlimited internet, up to 40mpbs speed, unlimited local and STD calls, and other Airtel Thanks benefits including access to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. You can head over to the Airtel Thanks app to get the broadband plan.

In comparison, JioFiber starts at a cheaper price. JioFiber broadband plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 8,499. The cheapest JioFiber plan is priced at Rs 399. Under the plan, users get, 30Mpbs “truly unlimited internet” and unlimited voice calls.