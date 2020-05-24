comscore BSNL launches Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data for Rs 786 | BGR India
BSNL launches Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data for Rs 786

The offer is available for 30 days and gives you free voice calls to all networks and 30GB data limit for high-speed internet.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 1:34 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

India’s telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new prepaid plan on the occasion of Eid 2020 at Rs 786 for three months. This is a promotional offer and will be available for 30 days, as per the telco. The plan comes bundled with talktime worth Rs 786, 30GB of data usage with 90 days validity. Also Read - Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

The new BSNL plan is available in select circles, which include Kerala, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh for now. Also Read - BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day; Here is everything we know

So, if you have a BSNL number and reside in any of the aforementioned areas, get this plan today. You can get the recharge done via BSNL website, app, or any third-party recharge platform. Also Read - BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline calls until May 31: Check offer

Few days back, the telco launched a unique plan called the Combo 18. As part of the reveal, the company shared the details including validity, price, data allowance, and other benefits on Twitter. The highlight of the plan is that you get 1.8GB data allowance per day.

Combo 18 BSNL data plan

The Combo 18 plan comes with two-day validity. This prepaid plan is already available in multiple markets across India. This new launch expands it to the Tamil Nadu circle. This plan is currently available in about 22 circles along with Union Territories including Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. BSNL subscribers just need to pay Rs 18 to get this recharge done.

The plan offers free calls across multiple telecom networks but the company has limited free calls to 250 minutes. The high-speed data is available up to 30GB, after that speeds come down to 80Kbps till their plan’s validity is active.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The telco has also extended its 6 paise cashback offer for users up to May 31. This can be used for making landline calls for more than five minutes. It is a unique offer in itself. The catch is, users need to activate the offer first. They can enable 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 1:34 PM IST

