BSNL launches IPTV service in Kerala, also opens pan-India registrations

The state-run telco has announced that the trials will be done for almost two months in select cities of the BSNL Kerala circle (Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur) between August 27 to October 31.

  Published: August 28, 2020 12:38 PM IST
Image via TelecomTalk

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday launched its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service in Kerala circle on a trial basis. The state-run telco has announced that the trials will be done for almost two months in select cities of the BSNL Kerala circle (Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur) between August 27 to October 31. Also Read - BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78: All you need to know

BSNL has even opened a dedicated portal for pan-India registrations. The IPTV service will be offered through the Bharat Fiber platform, hence the dedicated portal is for Bharat Fiber users to register for the IPTV service, reports TelecomTalk. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity

There is an “early bird” offer for users registering for BSNL IPTV service before September 10. These applicants will receive a month-free access to the FTA pack. The website notes that the IPTV service will host 150 free-to-air (FTA) channels along with 150 paid channels. The telecom operator is yet to announce the packages for it. Also Read - BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

BSNL says that they have partnered with Bhoomika Digital for content and Cinesoft will serve as a technology partner. The IPTV users can access the service on the Android Box, Android TV and mobile.

Meanwhile, in another news, BSNL is offering 3GB data on a daily basis at a very low price. For the same, you will have to pay Rs 78. With this plan, BSNL customers also get unlimited calling benefits. Note that you get 250 minutes per day as per the fair usage policy. If the 3GB data gets exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. As for the validity, this BSNL plan comes with a validity of only 8 days.

Apart from 3GB daily data and unlimited calls, BSNL is also giving a complimentary subscription of Eros now for the mentioned period. It is important to note that this cheap plan is not available in every telecom circle.

