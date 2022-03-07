comscore BSNL launches Rs 329 fiber broadband plan in India: Check out benefits, calling facility, daily data
BSNL launches its cheapest fiber broadband plan in India: Check details

BSNL's new Rs 329 plan has been introduced under the Bharat Fiber service plan. It is now considered the cheapest broadband plan of BSNL. You will get more data along with unlimited calling under this plan.

The country’s state-run telecom company BSNL has recently launched a new plan in which you are given a lot of high-speed data at less cost. The telco has recently launched a broadband plan, where you are being given 1,000GB of data and other benefits for Rs 329. Also Read - BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

BSNL’s new Rs 329 plan has been introduced under the Bharat Fiber service plan. It is now considered the cheapest broadband plan of BSNL. You will get more data along with unlimited calling under this plan. However, this plan has been made available in a limited state. You can check whether or not your state covers this newly launched plan from BSNL’s official website. Also Read - BSNL’s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

prepaid plan, best prepaid plan, best prepaid plans, airtel prepaid plan, reliance jio prepaid plan, vi prepaid plan Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

BSNL Rs 329 plan

With BSNL’s Rs 329 fiber broadband plan, users get 20 Mbps internet speed. Along with this, they get 1000GB or 1TB of internet data and a free fixed-line voice calling connection at no extra charge. BSNL also promises a 90 percent discount on this plan’s first month’s bill.

It is not much different from the Rs 449 plan offered by the company. But it is suitable for anyone who wants to get a fiber internet connection for their use.

In addition, 18 percent tax will also be applicable on the plan, after which the user will have to pay Rs 388 for this plan. Under Rs 400, this plan comes with 1TB of data and 100 SMS/day with unlimited voice calling.

prepaid plan, best prepaid plan, best prepaid plans, airtel prepaid plan, reliance jio prepaid plan, vi prepaid plan

BSNL Rs 449 plan

Before starting the broadband plan of Rs 329, the cheapest broadband plan of this telecom company was Rs 449. In this plan, users are given 3.3TB, i.e., 3,300GB of data at a speed of 30Mbps. The facility of free fixed-line voice calling connection is also being provided in this plan.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 3:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 7, 2022 3:17 PM IST

