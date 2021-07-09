BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new first recharge coupon (FRC) priced at Rs 45. The FRC has been launched under a promotional scheme and will be valid only for a limited time. The Rs 45 FRC offers customers 10GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. It comes with a validity of 45 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan detailed: Unlimited voice calls, no data limit, more

After the 45 days lapse, BSNL users can shift to any other plan of their choosing. This FRC was introduced on a promotional basis until August 6. Apart from this, the company is also running a free SIM plan, which will stay active until July 31.

Apart from the new FRC, BSNL has also regularised its Rs 249 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity of 60 days. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMSes per day.

Airtel, Vi under Rs 50 prepaid plans

Both Airtel, Vi and Jio offer customers combo and data plans under Rs 50, which will compete with BSNL’s new Rs 45 FRC. These plans include Airtel’s Rs 48 plan, which offers users 3GB of total data with a validity of 28 days. The plan does not include any calling or data benefits. The company also offers a Rs 49 plan, under which it offers customers will get unlimited calling benefits and 100MB of total data with a validity of 28 days.

Vi offers a Rs 48 plan, which provides users with 3GB of data for 28 days, if a user gets this plan with a phone or web app they will get up to 400 MB extra. Under the Rs 49 plan, customers will get up to 400 MB of data and unlimited talktime for 28 days.

Jio under its Rs 51 plan offers users 6GB of data and 656 IUC minutes along with unlimited Jio to Jio minutes.