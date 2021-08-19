BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more

comscore BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: data benefits, unlimited voice calls, validity and more
BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: data benefits, unlimited voice calls, validity and more

BSNL's new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of high-speed data per day. It does not include any complimentary SMSes or calling minutes.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new annual plan for its prepaid customers priced at Rs 1,498. The plan offers customers 2GB of daily high-speed data, which after reached drops to 40 Kbps. The plan will be made available in all circles starting August 23. Also Read - JioPhone Next specs out ahead of release: Qualcomm 215 SoC, Android 11 Go, HD+ display, more

The Rs 1,498 plan was first reported on by kerelatelecom.info. The plan comes with 2GB of high-speed data per day. It does not include any complimentary SMSes or calling minutes. The plan has a validity of 365 days and is applicable to all existing and new prepaid customers. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity

This plan seems to be the right fit for people looking for an affordable data plan to help them in working from home or taking online classes. Also Read - Vi launches RedX Family plans at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299 with unlimited data, 5 member connections

The new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan can be activated by recharging a BSNL prepaid number with the denomination of Rs 1,498, either offline or online.

BSNL Rs 1,498 prepaid plan vs Airtel Rs 1,498 prepaid plan vs Vi Rs 1,499 prepaid plan vs Jio Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 1,498 prepaid plan offers customers 24GB of total data with a validity of 365 days. It comes with unlimited calls and 3,600 SMSes. The plan also includes additional benefits like Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and online classes.

Under Vi‘s Rs 1,499 plan, the company offers its customers 24GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls and 3,600 SMSes for 365 days. With the plan, the company is also providing its customers with Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play their favourite games on MPL. The plan also offers a Rs 75 daily discount on food orders from Zomato with terms and conditions.

Under Reliance Jio‘s Rs 2,399 prepaid plan, the company offers its customers 2GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and also provides users with complimentary access to all of its apps.

  Published Date: August 19, 2021 6:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 19, 2021 6:26 PM IST

Best Sellers