BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan with unlimited voice calling

BSNL has launched a new long-term prepaid plan for its customers seeking fixed data with unlimited calling. The state-run telco has brought in PV-1499 prepaid plan, which offers 24GB data along with unlimited voice calling for 365 days (1-year). But with the promotional offer, the original validity of the plan will be extended by 30 days. So the total validity of the plan will become 395 days.

Starting September 1, interested BSNL customers will be able get this plan from their official website or they can just text 'PLAN BSNL1499' to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The voice calling also has a FUP limit of 250 minutes everyday, and just like all other unlimited plans, this too gets free 100 SMS/day, reports TelecomTalk.

Meanwhile, BSNL last week launched its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service in Kerala circle on a trial basis. The state-run telco has announced that the trials will be done for almost two months in select cities of the BSNL Kerala circle (Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur) between August 27 to October 31.

BSNL has even opened a dedicated portal for pan-India registrations. The IPTV service will be offered through the Bharat Fiber platform, hence the dedicated portal is for Bharat Fiber users to register for the IPTV service.

There is an “early bird” offer for users registering for BSNL IPTV service before September 10. These applicants will receive a month-free access to the FTA pack. BSNL notes that the IPTV service will host 150 free-to-air (FTA) channels along with 150 paid channels. The telecom operator is yet to announce the packages for it.