Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a new recharge plan for prepaid users in select circles. The telco will now offer 1GB of daily high-speed data for 80 days at Rs 399. The new plan has been introduced in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. It will be made available starting August 15.

BSNL notes that Rs 399 prepaid plan for these two circles will also include 100 SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, free Lokdhun content and 250 minutes of outgoing calls (local + STD + outgoing roaming) per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, base plan tariff rates for calls will be charged. Also, for the data, once the daily FUP limit is reached, unlimited data will be further offered at a reduced speed of 80kbps.

While introducing this new plan, the state-run telecom operator has decided to discontinue two tariff vouchers which were priced at Rs 399 and at Rs 1699. Both these were previously active in these two circles. BSNL notes that these two tariff vouchers will be withdrawn in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles tomorrow, August 14.

Last month, the telco launched a new "Work From Home" plan for all BSNL 4G customers except Mumbai and Delh circles. The newly launched Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. With this special tariff voucher, BSNL is offering 5GB data on a daily basis and the data speed is capped to 80Kbps. This also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

You get unlimited call benefits to any network within India, but is capped at 250 minutes per day. Apart from this, the latest BSNL “Work From Home” plan also brings 100 SMS per day for the mentioned period. If you are interested in this BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan, then you will have to send an SMS to 123 to activate it. In the message, you need to mention “STV COMBO599.”