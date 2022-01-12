BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Amidst India’s ongoing prepaid tariff hike, telecom company BSNL has introduced new plans to woo the customers with great benefits. If we talk about the new plans introduced by BSNL, these are the four new budget prepaid recharges that start from Rs 184 to Rs 347. With these plans, customers will get unlimited calling and free SMS messages along with high-speed data. These plans of BSNL have been introduced under Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs). Also Read - BSNL users can get 600GB data at just Rs 397 for 300 days, but there's a catch

Rs 184 plan

If we talk about the recharge of Rs 184, then this plan of BSNL offers 1GB daily data, 100 SMS, and unlimited free voice calling benefits for a validity of 28 days. In addition, the Rs 184 recharge plan offers the benefit of “Bundling of Challenge Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web APP (PWA) by M/s OnMobile Global Limited and BSNL Tunes.” Also Read - Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Rs 185, Rs 186 plan

At the same time, the same benefits are available in the prepaid recharge plans of Rs 185 and Rs 186 offered by the company. However, there is one thing that sets these three plans apart. Rs 184 recharge plan offers additional benefits of Liston Podcast, and Rs 186 recharge plan provides bardy Games and BSNL Tunes. benefits Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans for users with heavy data usage

Rs 347 plan

BSNL Rs 347 will also get 2 GB of data daily with 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 56 days. In this too, Arena Mobile gaming service will be available with a validity of 56 days. This means that users get a total of 112GB of data during 56 days. The plan also comes with a free Challenge Arena mobile gaming service on Progressive Web APP (PWA) by M/s OnMobile Global Ltd.

Recently BSNL has said that customers coming to its network from any other network will get 5 GB of data for free. The validity of this free data will be 30 days. One of the conditions for free data is that you will have to give the reason for doing MNP in BSNL’s network on social media and send the company’s proof of this. BSNL’s new free data offer is till 15 January 2022. After getting the MNP done, customers will have to post on Twitter and Facebook with #SwitchToBSNL. Along with this, BSNL will also have to be tagged and followed.